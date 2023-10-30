How Neurodiversity Became My Best Leadership Asset

“ Neurodivergent ” describes anyone who experiences a variation in their mental processing, including conditions like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder ( ADHD ), dyslexia or autism spectrum disorder (ASD). With an estimated 20% of U.S. adults having a neurodivergent condition, many will undoubtedly face challenges with their symptoms, particularly within a workplace setting.

But it’s important to consider the strengths and talents of neurodivergent individuals rather than the stereotypical associations placed on them, such as not being able to focus or needing to “try harder” to complete an assigned task.

As