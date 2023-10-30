The fight for a more inclusive industry has had its share of setbacks this year. So it's more important than ever to shine a light on why a diverse and equitable industry is a business imperative.

"In the face of adversity, our community has always shown strength and unity," writes Adcolor founder Tiffany R. Warren in our Advancing DEI issue. "It’s their unwavering spirit that guides us as we gather to celebrate our achievements and confront current challenges and those that lie ahead." In partnership with Adcolor, Adweek is proud to share the learnings from industry leaders who are driving DEI forward.