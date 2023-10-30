The fight for a more inclusive industry has had its share of setbacks this year. So it's more important than ever to shine a light on why a diverse and equitable industry is a business imperative.
"In the face of adversity, our community has always shown strength and unity," writes Adcolor founder Tiffany R. Warren in our Advancing DEI issue. "It’s their unwavering spirit that guides us as we gather to celebrate our achievements and confront current challenges and those that lie ahead." In partnership with Adcolor, Adweek is proud to share the learnings from industry leaders who are driving DEI forward.
The Next Chapter of DEI: Shifting the Focus Back to Inclusion
5 agency presidents, 1 industry that needs change to reflect today’s world
- Jordan Muse
President, MullenLowe U.S., East
- Jiah Choi
President, Wieden+Kennedy New York
- Tesa Aragones
President, AKQA North America
- Jason White
President, Wieden+Kennedy Portland
- Darla Price
President, Ogilvy New York
For UPS, Delivering DEI to the Fashion Industry Never Goes Out of Style
The shipping service—a NYFW sponsor—is championing creatives of color on and off the runway
Black-Owned Publishers Are Building More Collaborative Collective Models to Court Brand Budgets
Groups like Bomesi and B Code are pushing beyond the ad networks of the last decade
Why Do People Hate the Term 'Influencer'?
The debate on verbiage stems from a rejection of new income streams and the early days of internet culture
The Brand Takeaway From Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary: Don’t Just Talk About It. Be About It.
Also: don’t sleep on Generation X
How Neurodiversity Became My Best Leadership Asset
ADHD's characteristic hyperfocus and empathy are valuable in the workplace
RECENT ADVANCING DEI COVERAGE
Lonely at the Top: Investing in Generational Change for AAPI Leaders
3 ways companies can make systemic improvements for rising stars at every level
In 2021, 73% of Agency Leaders Were White. In 2022, It Was 90%.
9 agency execs on how they're pushing diversity forward while the industry goes backward
So Your Brand Wants Cultural Relevance? Your Marketing Playbook Needs To Change
A closer look at a Guinness reach campaign that successfully blended British and Caribbean cultures
More Than Marketing: UPS and Autodesk Made Diversity a Business Imperative
Marketers Dara Treseder and Kevin Warren shared their experiences and insights at Brandweek