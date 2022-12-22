Repetition and frequency are drilled into every advertiser as key to winning eyeballs and new consumers. Ads are notorious for being more effective after many viewings, as repeating a message multiple times can increase brand awareness and consumer recall, if done correctly.

But some ads make great first impressions. They grab the viewer immediately and connect emotionally, either through humor, great storytelling, incredible visuals or a combination of all of those elements. They are short pieces of art, begging to be viewed again in greater detail for further discovery.