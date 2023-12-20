LA Kings Use Augmented Reality to Ask 'Where's Bailey?'

The Los Angeles Kings will engage hockey fans in a new way during home games, partnering with Mercury Insurance and creative agency Ayzenberg Group to launch the Where’s Bailey? AR experience at Crypto.com Arena.

The augmented reality game challenges fans to find the Kings’ mascot, a lion named Bailey, hiding in a mural designed by artist Nigel Sussman, which will be on display near the Team LA store on the arena’s main concourse. Fans can scan a QR code on the mural to load a web-based AR experience that brings the mural to life. Bailey will be hidden in a different spot in the AR experience for each Kings game, and when fans find him, they’ll be entered to win a Kings prize package.

“Mercury and the LA Kings, both deeply embedded in the fabric of Los Angeles, have always shared a commitment to this city,” said Erik Thompson, vp and chief marketing officer at Mercury Insurance. “Where’s Bailey? is a love letter to the city of Los Angeles, and we are so happy that Mercury, the Kings and, most importantly, Kings fans get to enjoy it.”

Mercury Insurance also released a Here’s Bailey Instagram filter that allows fans to view Bailey through AR and post content on Instagram for a chance to win LA Kings prizes such as autographed hockey sticks and pucks, jerseys and game tickets.

“Collaborating with Mercury Insurance has been a fantastic 16-year journey marked by innovation and a shared desire to create memories for our fans that resonate far beyond the ice,” said LA Kings president and Hall of Famer Luc Robitaille.

“Our partnership has also been instrumental in fostering an environment where technology isn’t just a buzzword; it’s a tool for creating meaningful connections. The relationship has allowed us to explore innovative avenues, leveraging technology to enhance fan experiences and deepen connections in ways that go beyond traditional engagement.

“The technology itself, coupled with Nigel Sussman’s artistic brilliance, has turned this seek-and-find adventure into a beautiful homage to Los Angeles, showcasing the essence of our team and the vibrant spirit of the city. As we embark on this immersive new activation with our fans, we celebrate not just our mascot Bailey but the spirit that defines the Kings, our supporters and the extraordinary city we all call home.”