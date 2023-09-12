Don't miss Brandweek , Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier , Coca-Cola , Taco Bell and more. Register .

Hannah and Derek Jeter are both Jeep people. Hannah grew up with both parents driving Jeeps on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, while baseball Hall of Famer Derek grew up in Michigan near where the vehicles are built.

The couple is now in a multi-year brand partnership with Jeep, with their first campaign released last October. The latest spot helps promote the Grand Wagoneer L, whose wheelbase is 12 inches longer than the standard Grand Wagoneer, and features Jeter doing his best to get home after weather cancels his flights.

In a spot called “Drove All Night,” by agency Highdive, Jeter is leaving an airport in his Grand Wagoneer L on a nighttime journey, arriving home to be greeted by Hannah and his children just in time to take them to school in the morning. The ad is set to a modern version of the classic track “I Drove All Night.”

According to Jeep, the spot was inspired by conversations the brand had with the Jeters and their commitment to being present for their family in big and small ways, ensuring that their work obligations ended when they needed to and making sure they got back to their kids to do normal family things like tuck them into bed.

“Both Derek and Hannah are incredibly authentic, highly successful, and they truly value the importance of family. The Grand Wagoneer is a perfect fit for their growing family, and we feel very fortunate to have them as part of the Jeep family,” said Marissa Hunter, svp of Stellantis North America.

The Jeters are Jeep people

Derek Jeter said he and Hannah look forward to working with Jeep for many years, since the brand fits their lifestyle.

“I like to use the word ‘partner’ because that’s how we do things. We feel as though Jeep has been a perfect partner for us,” he said. “We try to do things that are authentic to who we are. I’m from Michigan, a couple hours way from where Jeeps are built. So I’m well aware of the values of the brand, and they align perfectly with not only ours as parents, but how we want our kids to be as well.”

The Jeters actually own a Grand Wagoneer, which Jeter said they “built from scratch,” featuring three rows to accommodate their four kids.

Authentic use of celebrities

Highdive didn’t want to just use the Jeters for their celebrity status, looking to the family for inspiration and truth.

“For a lot of people, being present for their kids is the most important thing in their lives. I think there is an assumption sometimes that when people get famous that it changes. For some it might, but for Derek and Hannah it doesn’t,” Nathan Monteith, executive creative director at Highdive, told Adweek.

“Family is their new sport and passion,” he added. “And like any sport, Derek excels at it. Together, they are a winning team when it comes to raising their kids right and being there for even the smallest things.”

While some celebrities can be difficult to work with, Monteith said that definitely wasn’t the case with the Jeters.

“They’re everything you’ve heard. Genuine, caring, thoughtful, engaged in the process the whole time. It’s why we thought they were so perfect for the Grand Wagoneer campaign. They’re just very fun together when they’re on set and that sense of play spreads to everyone on the day—which makes working with them not work at all,” said Monteith.

“Drove All Night” joins two other campaigns for Jeep, including a new hip-hop spot for the Wrangler and a generational ad for the Grand Cherokee. “Drove All Night” will run across television, social media and digital media channels, including during college and NFL football as well as Major League Baseball games.