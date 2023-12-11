C-Suite

It's Time Agency Teams Had a Direct Line to the Client CEO

A closer working relationship could lead to transformative results

illustration of two people talking to each other through cups with string
CMOs are empowered when their agency partners have stronger relationships with their bosses.Kacy Burdette
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Rebecca Stewart

A client CEO may not be someone ad agency teams are used to engaging with, but Saatchi & Saatchi London chief strategy officer Richard Huntington believes it’s time to start speaking their language.

In October 2023, Huntington was part of a dedicated Publicis Groupe team that helped U.K. telecom brand EE build the blueprint for its biggest overhaul ever, in which it replaced legacy business BT as the group’s flagship consumer brand.

“New EE,” as client CEO Marc Allera has christened it, was launched into the stratosphere with a thumping ad campaign highlighting how the brand shows up for customers every day, whether they are gaming or working.

A closer look at that pivot, though, revealed it to be much more than a marketing push.

Adweek magazine cover
Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

