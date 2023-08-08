Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
New data from the 4A’s showed a stunning lack of progress in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) at the highest levels of agencies.
According to the 2023 Diversity in Agencies Survey Report, 73% of agency CEOs, owners and C-suite employees identified as white in 2021. In 2022, that number jumped sharply to 90%.