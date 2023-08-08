Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

In 2021, 73% of Agency Leaders Were White. In 2022, It Was 90%.

9 agency execs on how they're pushing diversity forward while the industry goes backward

Agencies are becomming more diverse, but not at the top levels.Getty Images
By Jameson Fleming

 

New data from the 4A’s showed a stunning lack of progress in diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) at the highest levels of agencies.

According to the 2023 Diversity in Agencies Survey Report, 73% of agency CEOs, owners and C-suite employees identified as white in 2021. In 2022, that number jumped sharply to 90%.

Jameson Fleming

Jameson Fleming is Adweek's managing editor of marketing and agencies.

