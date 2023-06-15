Leaders from Colgate , TikTok , Amazon and more will gather at Commerceweek to discuss how to leverage new strategies, trends and tech to drive ROI and growth. Join us July 11–12 in NYC .

Miroma Group has opened a content agency led by founder Marc Boyan and Luther actor Idris Elba that aims to “deliver authentic campaigns with cultural value.”

Named SillyFace, the business will aim to team creatives from different cultural backgrounds, experiences and perspectives to develop long- and short-form content for brands as well as handling distribution.

The business will operate across three offices in London, New York and Los Angeles as part of Miroma Group.

“On a daily basis, I work alongside global brands who are struggling to understand the intersection between modern cultural trends, brand identity and its consumer base. It is creating apprehension and hindering creative storytelling,” Boyan said.

“SillyFace has been created to lean into culture and new global trends, offering a fun environment to get creative rather than be afraid,” he added. “Idris and I are both from underrepresented backgrounds, and we see the world a little differently. We’re aiming to bring our thinking to brands to give people a voice and share stories that resonate with the consumer, whilst keeping the brand safe from criticism.”

Golden Globe-winning actor Elba is no stranger to the advertising industry, having fronted Sky’s advertising campaigns for a decade as well as appearing in campaigns for Booking.com and Stella Artois.

He has also worked with international brands such as Gucci, Christian Louboutin and Tanqueray, and recently launched skin care brand S’Able Labs with his wife, Sabrina Elba.

“I’m at my creative best when I am relaxed, not anxious or considering all the what-ifs. However, this isn’t always the atmosphere that creatives are faced with when brand building. SillyFace is here to bring back that feeling of creative excellence,” explained Elba.

“We want more voices, more views and open, mutually respected ideation,” he added. “This new venture will give me the ability to create powerful marketing campaigns. Campaigns that will truly resonate and engage with the people I want to connect with.

“It will also allow me to share my knowledge and experience with other brands and co-create campaigns we’re all proud of. This is just the start for us.”

SillyFace will work with Rahul Chopra, chief strategy officer for Miroma Group, who recently joined from Instagram where he was director of Reels and Camera. The agency has also hired Margot Hauer-King as chief client and revenue officer from BeenThereDoneThat. Both will be based in New York.