How to Make In-Housing Work for Your Company

We are past the point that in-housing can be considered a trend. Today, in-house agencies are the norm, with most brands having brought core advertising functions within their walls as they look to increase agility, improve cost efficiency and gain greater control over their data.
In a recent report by the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), 79% of brand respondents stated they are already in-housing to some extent, with a further 10% planning to do so soon.