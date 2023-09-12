Voice

How to Make In-Housing Work for Your Company

Technology is your best asset when it comes to hybrid operating models

In-house agencies are the norm today. Kacy Burdette
By Pierre Naggar

We are past the point that in-housing can be considered a trend. Today, in-house agencies are the norm, with most brands having brought core advertising functions within their walls as they look to increase agility, improve cost efficiency and gain greater control over their data. 

In a recent report by the Incorporated Society of British Advertisers (ISBA), 79% of brand respondents stated they are already in-housing to some extent, with a further 10% planning to do so soon.

This story first appeared in the September 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Pierre Naggar

Pierre Naggar is director of sales, U.K. at Mint.

