Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has been going through a renaissance of sorts over the last year, revamping its offerings and finding new ways to reach loyal customers and find new ones. In January 2023, it released its “North Star” five-point plan to drive long-term shareholder value, and even partnered with Juicy Couture to design a “juicier” apparel collection.

With the signing of Carmichael Lynch as its creative agency of record, it hopes to accelerate its efforts. Red Robin selected the agency after an internal review as the chain continues to invest in elevating the guest experience.

Red Robin brought in chief marketing officer Kevin Mayer last year at the start of the transformation process. He had previously worked with IPG agency Carmichael Lynch during his time in the automotive marketing field.

“I know what Carmichael is about, and they’re very strategic. They’re very creative. They’re very effective. So as we started to look at a new AOR, we did look at a number of different agencies … and [Carmichael] rose to the top,” Mayer told ADWEEK.

Carmichael Lynch will be responsible for a range of services aimed at elevating Red Robin’s brand presence and market penetration, including creative advertising campaigns, strategic brand stewardship and in-market activations that resonate with current trends and consumer preferences.

Marcus Fischer, CEO of Carmichael Lynch, told ADWEEK that Red Robin’s pitch was focused on strategy, the audience and the brand before the creative work.

“What makes that so special is that when you do get down to making the creative, you’ve got a much tighter bull’s-eye to go after, because you’ve been involved with the process throughout. One of the reasons we rose to the top is because we are creatively driven, but it is a strategically creative-driven agency at its core for the last 60 odd years,” said Fischer.

Fischer also stated that the two organizations mirror each other in that they believe people make emotional decisions and justify them rationally. For its part, Carmichael Lynch aims to show emotionally engaging work that gets to the essence of the brand.

Regaining market share

According to Mayer, Red Robin was a leader in casual dining over a decade ago and is looking to regain that lead. First, the chain needed to understand the original magic as well as why people still come to Red Robin today. It also upgraded its burgers, its ingredients and reinvested in hospitality. Mayer said that Red Robin has the opportunity to reclaim its place at the top of the casual dining world by creating a fun environment with great food. Mayer added that Red Robin wants to be seen less as a restaurant brand and more as a lifestyle brand. That means listening to the loyal social chatter from fans and grabbing market share.

“We think there are a lot of people out there looking for that [fun], that just don’t know Red Robin because of the years of indifference. So we’re trying to reignite that right now with our marketing,” said Mayer.

The brand and its employees are all behind the rebrand, and there is a general excitement about moving the needle.

“The commitment to this re-energizing of Red Robin from top to bottom is felt at every meeting, is felt at every level. It’s the totality, because the best marketing amplifies a good business strategy,” said Fischer.

The first work from Carmichael Lynch will debut later in May.

Red Robin did not recently have an agency of record before hiring Carmichael Lynch. Instead, it worked on a project basis as it solidified its internal strategies. Previously, the chain worked with KBS and other shops.

Details of the deal were not disclosed, but Red Robin’s 2023 total media spend is estimated at $3 million, according to COMvergence.