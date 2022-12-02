At BBDO, creatives have begun looking to a new creative partner to flesh out storyboards or brainstorm visuals for campaigns: artificial intelligence.

The Omnicom-owned agency is exploring how cutting-edge image generation can play a role in its production process with a version of the popular tool Stable Diffusion, which it has tapped to workshop ideas and produce internal materials.

The agency expects these kinds of tools to eventually play an indispensable role in graphic design and production, and is holding workshops for its creatives to get them up to speed on using them.