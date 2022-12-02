Artificial Intelligence

How BBDO Is Supercharging the Creative Process With Generative AI

The agency has every employee working with Stable Diffusion

One of BBDO's use cases for the tech is visualizing locations, like this Tokyo restaurant interior.BBDO
By Patrick Kulp

11 mins ago


At BBDO, creatives have begun looking to a new creative partner to flesh out storyboards or brainstorm visuals for campaigns: artificial intelligence.

The Omnicom-owned agency is exploring how cutting-edge image generation can play a role in its production process with a version of the popular tool Stable Diffusion, which it has tapped to workshop ideas and produce internal materials.

The agency expects these kinds of tools to eventually play an indispensable role in graphic design and production, and is holding workshops for its creatives to get them up to speed on using them.

Patrick Kulp

Patrick Kulp is Adweek's senior reporter covering emerging tech.

