How Agencies Use AI to Generate New Business

It used to take days to craft the perfect RFI response—the first of several steps agencies take when competing in notoriously arduous pitch processes. Now, planners at Stagwell agency Gale can do it in 90 minutes, with help from an AI bot that thinks like Brad Simms, the agency’s chief executive. The bot is also named BRAD, short for “Business Resource Access Data-Bot.”
The new crown jewel in Gale’s technology stack, BRAD is part of its proprietary Alchemy.AI