The Future of Agencies

How Agencies Use AI to Generate New Business

Stagwell's Gale uses technology to respond to RFIs quicker, with more strategic prowess

Computer keyboard with word bubbles above it
Agencies of varying sizes are pioneering innovative, AI-centric new-business strategies.ADWEEK/Adobe Stock
By Olivia Morley

It used to take days to craft the perfect RFI response—the first of several steps agencies take when competing in notoriously arduous pitch processes. Now, planners at Stagwell agency Gale can do it in 90 minutes, with help from an AI bot that thinks like Brad Simms, the agency’s chief executive. The bot is also named BRAD, short for “Business Resource Access Data-Bot.”

The new crown jewel in Gale’s technology stack, BRAD is part of its proprietary Alchemy.AI

This story first appeared in the April 2, 2024, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

