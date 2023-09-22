[Sensitive content: This article mentions suicide. If you’re struggling with mental illness or having suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.]

On a busy street in Chicago’s River North district, tourists and passersby gaped at an open casket on display inside a building lobby. A hearse driver, who had parked on the curb outside, placed a sign on the sidewalk that read, “Funeral in progress.” The casket faced the street, easy for people to view through wall-to-ceiling windows.