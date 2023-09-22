Creative Disruption

Havas Chicago's Staged Funeral Prompts Questions About Mental Health Activations

With '11 Minutes Funeral Home,' the agency hoped to increase awareness of suicide

An open casket is pictured inside the Havas Chicago lobby.
Havas Chicago is one of several agencies pioneering new community-driven experiential activations, but the industry's reaction to this one is mixed.Havas Chicago
By Olivia Morley

[Sensitive content: This article mentions suicide. If you’re struggling with mental illness or having suicidal thoughts, please call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.]

On a busy street in Chicago’s River North district, tourists and passersby gaped at an open casket on display inside a building lobby. A hearse driver, who had parked on the curb outside, placed a sign on the sidewalk that read, “Funeral in progress.” The casket faced the street, easy for people to view through wall-to-ceiling windows.

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

