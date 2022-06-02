Ad of the Day

Harry Styles Stars in Revival of Apple's Iconic 'Silhouettes' Ads

The early 2000s campaign was recently reborn for the 3rd generation of AirPods

Harry Styles sings while shown in stylized red lighting
Harry Styles' 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' anchors the new spot.Apple
Headshot of David Griner
By David Griner

29 seconds ago

The iPod is dead. Long live the iPod (ad campaign).

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Griner

David Griner

David Griner is Adweek's international editor and host of the Adweek podcast, "Yeah, That's Probably an Ad."

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Chat & Messaging

Discord Adds Text Chat in Voice Channels

By Brandy Shaul

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Pinterest Sets ‘We Belong Here’ Initiatives for Pride Month

By David Cohen

CMO Summit

Adopting a New Mindset for Marketing

By Alexandra Bower

CMO Summit

Reimagining the Board: New Mandates for a New Era 

By Alexandra Bower

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By NP Digital

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision