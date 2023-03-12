Media Agency of the Year

Global Media Agency of the Year Initiative Masters Fame and Flow

Landing Nike’s global business and expanding its Amazon relationship distinguished the IPG Mediabrands agency from rivals

Initiative team group photo (L. to r.): Jonathan Rigby, chief strategy officer; Sarah Robertson, global president, Rufus (Amazon-dedicated agency); Katy Varner, chief analyt- ics officer; Paolo Sarno, chief growth officer; Nicole Estebanell, chief client officer; Kym Miller, chief experience officer; Stacy DeRiso, U.S. CEO; Dimitri Maex, global CEO; Maureen Bosetti, chief partnerships officer; Will Spence, chief operating officer; Stephanie Solomon, chief talent officer; Dana Thomas, chief communications design officer; Pele Cortizo-Burgess, chief culture and inclusion officer. Not pictured: Dan Tedesco, chief financial officer; David Stopforth, president, global client lead (Nike EMEA)
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

28 mins ago

Much like management consultants lean on tried-and-true project frameworks to solve problems, so does the IPG Mediabrands agency Initiative. For several years, agency leaders called the agency’s go-to approach Cultural Velocity. Last year, after elevating performance media expert Dimitri Maex to the global CEO role, Initiative rolled out a new, modified framework that replaced Cultural Velocity. The new concept, called Fame and Flow, helped secure the $450 million global Nike business.

Cultural Velocity and Fame and Flow are abstract, but clearly resonate with clients seeking to master the concepts.

This story first appeared in the March 2023 issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Olivia Morley

Olivia Morley

Olivia is Adweek's senior reporter specializing in media agencies.

