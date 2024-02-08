FCB Names Andrés Ordóñez Global Chief Creative Officer

As Susan Credle moves up the IPG ladder as creative advisor for the holding company, one of its biggest networks, FCB, has elevated FCB Chicago CCO Andrés Ordóñez to be the agency’s next global CCO.

Credle will remain global chair of FCB through the end of this year and will work with Ordóñez to establish a smooth transition across the FCB network.

Colombia native Ordóñez is a highly decorated creative with over 20 years of experience. During his four-year tenure at FCB Chicago—he joined in 2019 from Energy BBDO—Ordóñez has been a major driver behind the agency’s growth, winning new business from brands including Danone, Terminix and the United States Postal Service. He’s also grown business organically with Chicago’s long-standing clients including Cox Communications and The Clorox Company.

As the newest member of FCB’s global leadership team, Ordóñez will partner with global CEO Tyler Turnbull to further the agency’s ambition to prove that creativity is an economic multiplier for business growth.

Since Ordóñez arrived at FCB Chicago, the agency has added over 40 new brands to its client roster and played a key role in IPG being named lead creative partner for Pfizer in one of the industry’s largest reviews of 2023. Ordóñez has also overseen creative campaigns including Cottonelle’s “DownThereCare,” City of Chicago’s “Boards of Change” and a variety of work for The Clorox Company brands including Glad’s “It’s All Glad” and Clorox’s “Start Clean.”

“At FCB we have always believed that ‘creative is the business, and the business is creative.’ Andrés truly embodies this and has demonstrated time and again that he can build lasting partnerships with clients by using creativity in wildly different forms to deliver transformative work that generates business results,” said Turnbull in a statement.

Credle said Ordóñez’s promotion ensures that the FCB culture stays intact, and she lauded his creative team, including global creative partner Danilo Boer, CCO at FCB Canada Nancy Crimi-Lamanna, CCO at FCB New York Michael Aimette, CCO at FCB Inferno Owen Lee, and CCOs at FCB New Zealand Peter Vegas and Leisa Wall.

“I am incredibly fortunate to be building upon a record of creative excellence established by Susan. What I usually say is, ‘Follow the work, and the rest will come,’” said Ordóñez in a statement.

Ordóñez started his career at BBDO Puerto Rico, then moved to Zubi Miami and Bravo before landing at Energy BBDO, which he joined in 2014 as a creative director. He has collected hundreds of industry accolades, including Cannes Lions, Effies, D&AD, One Show Pencils, ADC and Clios.