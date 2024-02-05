Susan Credle to Become IPG's First Creative Advisor

Interpublic Group (IPG) has appointed Susan Credle as its first creative advisor.

In the new role, Credle will partner with creative leaders across IPG’s agencies to advance the culture of creativity throughout the network for its clients.

In addition to this new role, Credle will continue to serve as chair of global network FCB throughout the remainder of 2024. She will report to IPG CEO Philippe Krakowsky.

As creative advisor, Credle is tasked with infusing creative perspectives into emerging offerings, such as commerce and marketing technology solutions, and ensuring that the holding company’s canvas for creativity includes new and emerging areas like generative AI and systemized creative at scale, according to the company.

“This advisory role allows us to tap into [Credle’s] unique expertise, her standing as an industry leader and her interest in representing the power of creative ideas linked to our full range of capabilities, in the service of building our clients’ brands and growing their business,” said Krakowsky in a statement.

Krakowsky said that under Credle’s leadership, FCB has dramatically outperformed much larger competitors, pointing to FCB being named Cannes Lions Global Network of the Year. He wants to put Credle into a position to inspire and influence all of IPG.

Credle will be a creative champion for the company and assist IPG agencies in attracting and nurturing global creative talent. She will consult with IPG companies on their creative frameworks, advise on IPG’s global production solution and bring a creative focus to IPG’s leadership team.

Credle noted that she has been in the FCB role for eight years and is thrilled with where the agency is creatively.

“Our agencies around the world are set up for continued success. We’ve attracted and nurtured incredible talent, our business is strong, and we’re confronting innovation and emerging technologies faster and more aggressively. I feel like I now have the bandwidth to take on this next challenge and help IPG continue to build this amazing culture,” said Credle in a statement.

Credle has risen to the top through exceptional creative leadership, including at agencies BBDO, Leo Burnett and FCB, for brands including M&M’s, Allstate and Michelob Ultra.

She’s the first woman to be named chair of The One Club for Creativity, and has served as a juror for every major industry award show. She is also a strong voice for DEI within the industry.