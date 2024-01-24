FCB Brazil will soon have a new CEO, as marketing executive Paulo Fogaca will be returning home to Brazil to take over the reins from Ricardo John, who had been in the role since 2019 and announced his departure in 2023.

Fogaca will officially begin his tenure at the end of February, reporting directly to FCB Global CEO Tyler Turnbull.

Fogaca was most recently U.S. CEO at Dentsu Creative. Taking the position in late 2022, he was replaced by Abbey Klaassen in late 2023. During his time at Dentsu, he helped oversee the ongoing integration of Dentsu’s creative agencies under one roof, which began in 2022.

Prior to Dentsu Creative, Fogaca had stints at Gut and David. While at David, Fogaca was named part of the Adweek 50.

Susan Credle, global chair and global chief creative officer at FCB, commented on the importance of finding a new leader who understands the intricacies of the Brazilian environment: “Paolo, with his incredible body of work and pride in Brazil’s reputation in the industry, is the right creative mind to lead FCB Brazil into its next phase.”

To begin, Fogaca will focus on identifying new collaboration opportunities, driving client growth, solidifying client-agency relationships and attracting new talent to FCB’s creative pool. Simultaneously, he will work with FCB’s existing Brazilian team to build the agency’s reputation.

Fogaca commented, “[I]t’s a bit of a homecoming for me—returning to my family in Brazil. I am grateful FCB has given me this opportunity to do what I love surrounded by the people I love.”

Founded in 1973, FCB Brazil has more than 200 employees. It has experience working with brands on a global stage, including SkyTV and The Body Shop.

Adweek named FCB Global a finalist for 2023 Global Agency of the Year, with its purpose-based work standing out as second to none globally. It also received high accolades in 2023, finishing as the Agency Network of the Year in The One Club for Creativity’s Global Creative Rankings 2023, and being named North America Network of the year for the fifth consecutive year at Cannes in June. The agency was formed in 1873 and has more than 8,000 employees in over 120 offices across more than 80 countries.