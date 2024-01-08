WNBA legend Sue Bird is teaming up with Giant Spoon’s Laura Correnti to change the way brands interact in the women’s sports world.

Correnti launched Deep Blue Sports + Entertainment in December with the mission of forming the leading agency of record in women’s sports, and the firm has now added Bird as chief strategy officer and its first partner, effective immediately.

Bird retired from professional basketball last year after a 20-year career with the WNBA’s Seattle Storm—but the appointment shows yet another way the league’s all-time assist leader is nowhere near done in the sports world. And with Deep Blue’s first vertical focused on women’s sports, adding Bird to its roster was massive for the company.

“As much as we’re bringing the whole swath of agency services … one thing that we were very cognizant of, that the marketplace is devoid of is having that athlete representation at the table from the onset,” Correnti told Adweek.

The new chief strategy officer will have an active role in the company, using her experience as a professional athlete and point guard to shape brand strategy, communications and partnerships in the women’s sports marketing space, as well as advocate for other athletes.

“I get to show up as myself [now],” said Bird of her post-pro-athlete career. “At the time I didn’t have that voice, and now I get to have that voice for others.”

Correnti and Bird first met at Cannes Lions in 2023, and several social conversations then developed into more serious plans over the course of a few months.

“There’s a lot about the world of media buying, how brands operate, how they move, who helps them do that that I don’t know,” Bird told Adweek. “In meeting Laura, I got a crash course and a true understanding of how [Deep Blue] can move the needle in the world of women’s sports, and that’s what I was most attracted to, just figuring out there was even another way.”

In addition to her sports savvy, Bird is also bringing her own business prowess to the role after co-founding media and lifestyle platform Togethxr and launching production company A Touch More with her fiancée Megan Rapinoe.

“I was able to move the needle in certain ways on the court, feeling like I left my fingerprints on the league, and I did as much as I could as a player,” Bird said. “Then you think about the founding of Togethxr and A Touch More. That was this other muscle I could flex and how I could continue to have an impact in the world of women’s sports outside of being a player. And [Deep Blue] is another piece of the puzzle, and the beauty is they all interact together.”

Transferrable skills

Though Bird wishes her title could be “chief point guard officer” instead of chief strategy officer, Correnti noted that her experience as a floor general easily translates to brand strategy, with Bird set to have “tremendous input and impact” on the company.

“The transferrable skill set that she has as a point guard. Her ability to see the court and move the ball in places where others aren’t, anticipating what’s around the corner, is no different than the boardroom,” added Correnti. “Being able to anticipate client needs, understanding how to problem solve, creatively filling the gaps and ultimately putting points on the board.”

Bird is already actively involved in Deep Blue’s plans, and Correnti and Bird will speak at CES in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning. Deep Blue will also bring back the Business of Women’s Sports Summit and have a heavy presence at Cannes Lions and the Paris Olympics.

For Bird, it’s about the impact on both the brands and women’s sports.

“We are seeing brands do a really good job right now of including female athletes in their campaigns. At the same time, I think the beauty of Deep Blue is it’s going to make that even better,” Bird said. “It’s going to make that hit even more.”