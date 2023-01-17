Europe

Why Europe Could Become Advertising's New Center of Power

Top brands are flocking to the continent, driven by its creative talent and cultural clout

Image of professionals moving from UK toward Europe
Mainland European capitals such as Paris and Amsterdam are snapping at London’s heels.Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images
Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer Headshot of Rebecca Stewart
By Brittaney Kiefer & Rebecca Stewart

11 seconds ago


At the end of 2022, Paris eclipsed London as Europe’s most valuable stock market, knocking the U.K.’s capital squarely out of the position it’s held since 2003.

The knockout dovetailed with a report from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, which showed the U.K. economy was lagging behind fellow G7 nations. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the U.S. all grew their GDPs last year while Britain’s declined.

The U.K. has long been considered a top creative hub for the marketing industry, but as it grapples with its own internal tussles—politics, inflation and post-Brexit reverberations—its continued economic influence on the world stage is uncertain.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Headshot of Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney Kiefer

Brittaney is Adweek's European creativity editor.

Headshot of Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca Stewart

Rebecca is Adweek's Europe brand editor.

Recommended articles