Agriculture’s B2B marketing doesn’t have to look far to find its humanity.

After marking a half century in the storytelling business this year, ag-focused creative firm Bader Rutter’s client list features some of the sector’s larger players. That includes livestock drug producer Zoetis (with a market cap of $77 billion), chemical and seed firm Corteva ($46 billion) and frozen-food company McCain Foods, which averages nearly $7 billion in annual revenue.

Yet the business of agriculture in the United States remains tied to stories of individuals and families working land and raising for animals. Bader Rutter focused on multigenerational farmer and rancher relationships in its Born of the Bond series, which took home honors from the National Agri-Marketing Association Awards in 2022. They also co-founded and produced award-winning work for the Veterinary Hope Foundation, which employs practicing veterinarians to look out for the mental health of their colleagues.

In the middle of all of it, agency president David Jordan balanced the heritage of agricultural marketing with a rapidly changing business environment that looks far different than it did half a century ago. Jordan grew up on a small-town dairy farm in Illinois and has raised and shown dairy cows for more than three decades. After navigating that experience as a gay man, Jordan has advocated for greater representation across agriculture and its marketing.

Adweek spoke with Jordan about the future of U.S. agriculture, who’s included in that future and how business to business marketing needs to address their presence and principles.

How has marketing to the agricultural community changed since the pandemic, and what have you done to better reach people who use the products your suppliers carry?

Jordan: One of our secrets to success in helping our clients market to those communities is that we employ people who not only understand it, but live in it. About 10% of our workforce lives in rural communities: farmers and ranchers, a veterinarian that we have on staff that helps with our pet care practice.

Agriculture is a recession-resistant, essential industry. That industry didn’t stop during a pandemic, but we did have to change as sales reps couldn’t be on the farms directly with producers. We had to think about ways to intersect people’s busy lives.

One way that manifested tactically for one of our clients was that they said to us, “Hey, can you send out an email to our customers, because we don’t think people are getting to the farm gate as much as they were.” And we said, “Wait a minute, these folks don’t read emails. They’re in tractors, they’re in combines. they’re in semi trucks. Why not figure out the best way to get a podcast to them in a way that they’ll listen to them?” We understood the demographic of millennial farmers was much more open to hearing advertising in podcast and also listening to podcasts.

Over the next 15 years, 371 million acres of farmland in America will transfer generations—the largest land transfer in quite some time in American history. And that means the face of agriculture is changing. And we as marketers have to understand that.

Does agriculture’s connections to the food supply, land use and legacy employment make a case for a more humanized approach to B2B marketing?

As marketing has changed, we know that 95% of buyers aren’t in market at any given time.

We have to know that brands have to lead with stories, so that when people are ready to buy, they remember you. So we launched what I believe is one of the most emotionally charged campaigns in agriculture a couple of years ago called Born of the Bond, which was targeting beef and dairy producers to talk about this ancient bond between human and animal—as we provide for them, they provide for us.

When it launched at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, it was wonderful to be in the back of the room watching what we consider stoic ranchers kinda swell up. We’re in the third year of that campaign, and recently launched the first episode of a five-part docuseries that actually hits on generational land transfer.

How do you address not only the new generation coming in, but the increasing diversity of that generation?

You have to do both.

In the animal health industry, recently we launched an entire campaign from the point of view of the Hispanic workforce that’s actually implementing the product. The entire campaign was in Spanish versus what traditionally had been done—English with subtitles.

We’re putting the customer and the user at the center of the decisions we’re making, and marketers are more open to that now than I’ve ever seen because they too are out on farms and in boardrooms of farms seeing that changing face and landscape.

How much does the culture of American agriculture play into the effectiveness of B2B marketing and a more personalized message?

There’s a misconception sometimes when people who don’t understand agriculture as well or who come from the B2B side of things say dairy farming or ranching is a way of life or a livelihood. They think of it more as a hobby. But it’s your DNA, and so when marketers can understand that DNA of the person as well as the DNA of the cattle and the products that you’re marketing to help in solving those problems, we can meet producers where they are.

According to Gallup, more than 11% of millennials and nearly 20% of Gen Z identifies as LGBTQ+. How does that change show up in agriculture and ag marketing?

Growing up as a gay kid in the middle of a cornfield, there were 100 people in the town I grew up in. I often wondered if there was a place for me within agriculture.

I have tried to use my voice as a leader in agriculture culture and agri-marketing—on social media and other places—to make sure kids know that there is a place in agriculture for them as LGBTQ+ individuals. I was at the World Dairy Expo two or three years ago, and a woman came up to me and said, “Are you David Jordan?” And I said, “Well, it depends… does he owe you money?”





Jordan has shown cattle for roughly 30 years and advocates for LGBTQ+ representation in agriculture.

I said, “No, seriously, I am,” and she said, “I just have to say thank you.” And asked what for, and she said, “Because my 18-year-old son follows you on social media and you showed him that you can be out and that he could have a job as a dairy farmer being who he is.”

Sometimes we take for granted the power of individuals, that we have an influence on the people that you don’t even know are watching.

How do you ultimately make recognition of various audiences a B2B issue and message?

Veterinarians are more likely to have mental health issues than others in the agriculture community as a whole. It’s what led us to being one of the co-founders of the Veterinary Hope Foundation, to bring awareness and support to the veterinary community and infrastructure to help address the mental health crisis among veterinarians.

Brands have to think about what their customers are dealing with and what their customers are up against beyond just the numbers and the dollars and cents of running the business. When we see an audience in need, we as marketers, as brands, have a responsibility to run toward them to lift them up rather than just trying to sell them more stuff.

Veterinarians go through a great deal of post-traumatic stress through their work. How does your program help, and how do you present it to partners as both good citizenship and good marketing?

Young veterinarians come out of vet school with a ginormous amount of debt, and they become overwhelmed with managing the business. They also don’t necessarily have the tools and training to be prepared that in one moment you’re giving vaccination to a new puppy, but the next room you may go into is having to euthanize a dog and provide counsel and grief support to your client who’s put down their trusted friend of 13 years or more.

We think sometimes that with agriculture and cattle producers it’s all business, but it’s not. It’s a livelihood, there is an emotional connection with the land, with the animals.

I took a hiatus from the advertising world for a period of time and went back to run a dairy farm for about four years. The most peaceful time of my day was walking through the calf barn at the end of the day, because you got to see the future. And you got to dream.

Like we all as business people, whether you’re ranchers or accountants, we all have dreams for our business. And marketing’s job is to figure out the intersection between that dream and how we can help unlock it through the services we provide and the relationships we build between the company, brand, business owners and users of the product.