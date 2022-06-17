Creative

All Fire, No Smoke: Zippo's New Campaign Offers Badass Alternative Ways to Use Its Lighters

Ogilvy highlights people playing with fire in a series of intense films

A woman stands upside down on her hands on a tree stump and holds a bow and arrow with her feet. The bow is drawn and the tip of the arrow is on fire. The Zippo logo is in the bottom right corner. In the top left corner the caption reads,
An archer shows one of the many ways people live confidently with their Zippo lighters.Ogilvy, Zippo
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien
By Kyle O’Brien

24 seconds ago

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from GatoradeMarriottAlo YogaCampbell'sUncommon James and more. Book now.

Smoking definitely isn’t cool anymore but fire is, and flames are the focus of a new brand campaign for heritage lighter company Zippo by Ogilvy. The classic flip-top metal lighters are looking to gain new fans through a series of intense films that feature people using the lighters for anything but firing up cigarettes.

Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien

Kyle O’Brien is a staff reporter for Adweek and editor of AgencySpy.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Women in Sports

MPWIS Podcast: World Surf League’s SVP on Riding the Wave From Pro Surfer to League Leader

By Adweek Staff

Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Presents: Gabrielle Union on Increasing Diversity Authentically

By Al Mannarino

Platforms

Instagram: How to Use Avatar Stickers in Stories

By Brandy Shaul

Illustration of rising line graph against household products.
Voice

Avoid the Trade-Down: Influencing Loyalty at the Peak of Inflation

By Lindsay Jerutis

Microlearning
View All

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Do You Know How to Reach, Engage and Delight Connected Consumers?

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

Targeting People, Not Profiles

You Might Like

Your Brand’s Sustainability Story Can Build Trust

By Alexis Simonetti

The Evolving Conversation on Health and Wellness

By Twitter

5 Ways Consumer Shopping Behavior Has Transformed in the Past 2 Years

By Lisa Henderson

Debunking the Myth That Performance Brands Can’t Find Success on TV

By Marketing Architects