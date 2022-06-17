How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
Smoking definitely isn’t cool anymore but fire is, and flames are the focus of a new brand campaign for heritage lighter company Zippo by Ogilvy. The classic flip-top metal lighters are looking to gain new fans through a series of intense films that feature people using the lighters for anything but firing up cigarettes.