Smoking definitely isn’t cool anymore but fire is, and flames are the focus of a new brand campaign for heritage lighter company Zippo by Ogilvy. The classic flip-top metal lighters are looking to gain new fans through a series of intense films that feature people using the lighters for anything but firing up cigarettes.