AKQA Promotes Shu Hung and Johnny Budden to Chief Creative Officers

Having multiple chief creative officers isn’t the norm for most agencies, but AKQA has quintupled down the CCO role with the recent promotion of two creatives. That means AKQA has five CCOs with global remit.

Shu Hung and Johnny Budden have been promoted to chief creative officers at AKQA, up from executive creative directors, joining Peter Lund, Diego Machado and Hugo Viega, who were promoted in 2020.

“These promotions recognize the massive and enormous impact that Shu and Johnny have had, both as creative leaders and their ability to build such a positive culture as fantastic role models, both within AKQA and across our industry,” AKQA founder and CEO Ajaz Ahmed told ADWEEK, adding that he appreciates their international experience and independent spirit.

Hung was previously ecd of AKQA Los Angeles, joining in 2022. Her career has found her in brand-side roles that include leadership positions at Nike Women, Nike Sportswear, Uniqlo and as the founder of store Table of Contents. Beyond her creative prowess, she is widely admired for her commitment to championing diversity initiatives, including as an executive sponsor of Kin, Everlane’s AAPI Employee Resource Group.

Budden has been with AKQA for over a decade, which began by spearheading the launch of the AKQA Paris studio with brands including Red Bull, Nike, Hermés, Dior and Chanel. Subsequently, he took the helm of creative leadership at the New York studio, creating campaigns for brands including Nike, NBA, Beats by Dr. Dre, Maybelline and Converse.

How having five global CCOs works

Ahmed noted that, for an agency AKQA’s size of 5,500 people across 30 countries, having only five CCOs is fewer than others of similar size. But the fact that all are global means the view from the top of the creative team is one of collaboration.

“What these appointments reinforce is that we’re so lucky that we’ve got an unfair share of exceptional people at AKQA who share the same beliefs about the contribution we can make but I couldn’t be prouder that we’ve got visionary, creative leadership that is so empowered to collaborate,” said Ahmed.

Each CCO is responsible for certain key client relationships in their regions, though the exact remits are still being worked out. But everything is collaborative, so there will be some cross-pollination between the chief creatives, which Ahmed said is sure to be especially true when there are new business opportunities.

Hung said she brings empathy to her role, by knowing what client partners are going through and finding the right solutions to their problems.

“We want to be who you call the middle of the night with your business problem, with your creative problem,” said Hung, adding that those solutions can include working with creators when responding to what’s happening in culture makes sense.

A focus on mentorship and retention

Budden said that fostering a culture of mentorship is important at the agency for retention and career growth.

“[We will] continue to foster an environment where everyone feels they can bring their whole self to work, and where our differences are celebrated,” said Budden.

AKQA has many employee resource groups and other ways to celebrate diversity, but as CCOs, Ahmed said that each must inspire their teams and accept many diverse points of view in the work.

“A key responsibility for the chief creative officer is the cultivation of a diverse and inclusive creative culture,” said Ahmed.

Fostering an inclusive environment allows AKQA to influence culture, thanks to the new voices the agency encourages to come forward. That means the role of the CCO extends beyond the oversight of projects to strategic leadership, mentorship and inspiration to push the boundaries of creativity.

“We believe when you pour an insatiable amount of care into something, you can feel it as part of the human condition, you can sense care,” said Budden.