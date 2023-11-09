The Future of Agencies

Agency New Business Consultants Give the Do's and Don'ts of Building a Strong Pipeline

One thing they all agree on: Agencies must say 'no' more often

salespeople shaking hands, working at their desks and making deals
New business consultants urge agencies to pare back efforts to be everything to everyone.uniquepixel/iStock
Headshot of Olivia Morley
By Olivia Morley

New business, especially for small and midsize agencies, is slowing. The annual RSW/US survey revealed a discouraging scenario, where 58% of agency new business professionals reported having a harder time finding prospects than they did last year. Just two years ago, only 28% of respondents said they faced that challenge.

And filling the pipeline likely won’t get easier in the first half 2024. During a panel on Tuesday with pitch consultants at the Mirren CEO Summit, Meghan McDonnell, owner and president of Pile and Company, told Adweek, “It’s still going to be a tough year.

