New business, especially for small and midsize agencies, is slowing. The annual RSW/US survey revealed a discouraging scenario, where 58% of agency new business professionals reported having a harder time finding prospects than they did last year. Just two years ago, only 28% of respondents said they faced that challenge.
And filling the pipeline likely won’t get easier in the first half 2024. During a panel on Tuesday with pitch consultants at the Mirren CEO Summit, Meghan McDonnell, owner and president of Pile and Company, told Adweek, “It’s still going to be a tough year.