Adweek's 2023 US Small Agency of the Year Finalists

This year, Adweek is not only celebrating the best ad agencies in the business but also striving to help other shops understand what makes the best of the best truly stand out.

That’s why, for the first time, Adweek has a theme for its Agency of the Year awards program: Building a Better Agency. Adweek asked each finalist across all seven categories to explain how it is building a better agency for the future.

Last year, Joan Creative took home the title of Adweek’s U.S. Small Agency of the Year.

How we got here

Adweek invited any agency to enter (without a fee) its yearly Agency of the Year awards program by providing information about its past year and best work.

A team of Adweek editors and reporters combed through the entries and generated a list of five finalists in each category. Adweek’s internal jury deliberated over these finalists, taking into account three main factors:

Business success (client wins and losses, revenue growth, strategy and use of technology).

The work (a reel featuring the agency’s 10 best and most effective pieces of creative).

Talent and ESG (creating an environment for employees to succeed through its culture and benefits, as well as advancing DEI and sustainability).

On Oct. 10, Adweek will reveal the winning agencies. Below, in alphabetical order, are the finalists for U.S. Small Agency of the Year.

Alto

The independent agency’s spot for Upwork featuring a zombie CEO pointing out the old way of working is dead also works as a metaphor for how Alto views the ad-agency industry. The old way is dead in founder Hannes Ciatti’s eyes—and he believes Alto’s way is in.

The new way is not giving away work for free, upholding standards to do good by the planet and its people and its Hollywood model of staffing. Alto taps into top talent for its clients, like Parks and Recreation and The Good Place veteran Joe Mande, who worked on a campaign featuring Ted Danson for new client Consumer Cellular.

How it’s building better agency: “In an industry that’s becoming increasingly prescriptive, Alto’s superpower is the ability to say “no.” We don’t pitch for free or maintain physical offices. We’re not hiding any clients or work to pay the bills,” said founder Hannes Ciatti. “We know conceptual creativity is the ultimate way for brands to stand tall and find human connection.”

Brownstein

This Philadelphia-based agency has big ambitions, but without the frills. After all, it produces category-busting work for insurance brand NJM, which has launched a series of clever spots maintaining it doesn’t need jingles or mascots. Brownstein has been around since the 1960s, but has been gaining momentum behind solid video spots for Humana and NJM, while also spinning up Peloton’s influencer marketing with a campaign that generated 70 million views on TikTok.

Brownstein is strategically expanding, maneuvering its business to have specialty shops under the Brownstein Group umbrella. It now boosts legacy agency Brownstein, PR shop Red Thread PR, digital shop Nucleus Digital and production house Studio 215.

How it’s building a better agency: “One of our core values is ‘Stay Hungry,’ meaning we are never complacent. So, every year we ask ourselves ‘how can we better deliver on our brand promise?’ The answers guide our strategic initiatives,” said recently-appointed president Erin Allsman. “Our next big thing is the launch of our Influencer Relations practice, taking us further into the social creator space and establishing a West Coast presence.”

David NY

David NY came out of the gate swinging in year one. As CCO Andre Toledo puts it, David NY is “here to push the boundaries of what’s possible in advertising, and we’re just getting started.” And push the boundaries they did with a client roster consisting of Burger King, Call of Duty, Corona, Powerade, Nike and more.

The agency helped farmers in China grow better limes for Corona, let Burger King customers play Call of Duty on ordering kiosks, used Call of Duty stunts to raise funds for charities and turned smart phones into ghost detectors for Burger King. The agency’s “Corona Extra Lime” campaign earned it a Titanium Lions at Cannes.

How it’s building a better agency: “In our first year, DAVID New York has exceeded growth expectations. We’re a microcosm of the future—small but mighty, diverse yet unified, creatively driven but strategically sound,” said Luiza Prata Carvalho, managing director. “Building a better agency starts with investing in the people and ideas that challenge the norm.”

Joan Creative

Adweek’s 2022 U.S. Small Agency of the Year Joan Creative continued building onto its success in 2023 with a couple of key initiatives. Most notably New York can no longer contain the rebellion-minded founders Jaime Robinson and Lisa Clunie, who opened an office in London. The agency also inked a formal partnership with fellow indie shop Crossmedia to power its Joan Media venture.

And like last year, the work impressed thanks to its Ad Council “Real Deal on Fentanyl” campaign, which brought drug dealers into schools to talk through the dangers of Fentanyl. The agency also produced several campaigns for ZenBusiness to empower mothers to start their own businesses.

How it’s building a better agency: “Joan has always been different since Day 1. When Jaime and I originally designed this company, we started by questioning every aspect of this industry—from who sits at the table to how agencies operate,” said co-founder and CEO Lisa Clunie. “Just because it’s the way things have been done, doesn’t mean it’s how they SHOULD be.”

Orchard

Founded in 2019, Orchard is quickly finding its way onto notable client rosters like Ford, Etsy, Google and Georgia Pacific when it snagged AOR duties for Quilted Northern. But Orchard became more of a household name in the agency world following breakout piece of work “Wiggle Jiggle” for Ocean Spray.

Its clients described the agency as “uniquely refreshing” according to CCO David Kolbusz, who joined the agency in May 2022 following a nearly seven-year stint with Droga5. To ensure its helping BIPOC talent enter the industry, the agency created a year-long internships for teens to help pursue careers in communication arts.

How it’s building a better agency: “Our industry is in a state of flux. The prevailing wisdom is that you can either have work that works or work that is creatively engaging. What we have sought to achieve at Orchard, through fundamentally reimagining and restructuring a creative agency, is to create work that is immediately, seismically impactful, both commercially and culturally,” said David Kolbusz, chief creative officer.