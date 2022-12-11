Agency of the Year

Joan Creative Is Adweek's 2022 Small Agency of the Year

The shop grew globally, pushed the envelope and refined how it approaches client work

The agency holds true to its rebellious spirit, which is based on all historic Joans.Joan
By Jameson Fleming

24 mins ago


Agencies prepare for all kinds of potential disruptions to a shoot. But a cataclysmic volcanic eruption isn’t one of them. Neither is a tsunami.

Joan Creative had plans to help new client S&P Global launch its rebrand with several spots, one of which included an underwater dive through the marine life-heavy waters of Fiji. As they arrived on-site last January, a volcanic eruption in nearby Tonga forced the agency to scramble.

After ensuring all teams involved—agencies and client—weren’t in danger, the Joan team went to work finding locals to scuba dive and replace divers who couldn’t reach the island, while also coordinating other endless new logistical problems, including getting one of the rarest camera lenses in the world to the island.

This story first appeared in the Dec. 12, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Jameson Fleming

Jameson Fleming is Adweek's agencies editor.

