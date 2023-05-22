Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart welcome John “JP” Petty, global executive creative director at Wieden+Kennedy’s creative social studio Bodega.

After planning a career in the music industry, then finding himself writing for magazines, Petty dipped his toe into the advertising industry and has never looked back. Since then, his work has included amplifying McDonald’s “Famous Orders” work on social and working with Bud Light to hire a chief meme officer.

He speaks about his unique career journey so far, as well as his approach to the creative process, which is centered around the idea of “designing for narcissism:” encouraging brands to tap into culture and put their customers in the center of their own unique, special story.

