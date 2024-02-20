Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network . Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts .

Exverus means “from the truth” in Latin, and that phrase is at the heart of what the fast-growing media agency does for its clients.

In less than a decade, Exverus has grown from a two-person shop to a 40-plus-person, full-service media agency that fosters relationships through its niche of supporting challenger brands.

It’s a model for success that has earned the agency an ADWEEK Media Plan of the Year award six times and landed the agency on ADWEEK’s Fastest Growing Agencies list last year. The agency grew over 50% last year, thanks to new business from New Belgium Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery and PatPat.com, and expanding its business with long-standing customers like Stella & Chewy’s. Those wins, combined with the agency’s ability to customize each media campaign with creativity and a smart use of AI, have earned Exverus Media ADWEEK’s Breakthrough Media Agency of the Year award.

“One of the best things about Exverus is how they really focus us on prioritization and keep us honest about the metrics that matter to our business goals on a particular campaign or project,” Doug Cornille, chief growth officer at BellRing Brands, a nutritional products brand, told ADWEEK.

Key wins:

New Belgium Brewing Co., Bell’s Brewery, PatPat.com, TGL by TMRW Sports, plus expanded relationships with Premier Protein, Dymatize, Honey Stinger and Stella & Chewy’s.

Losses:

Suja Organic

Strategic moves:

Hired Hillary Kupferberg, formerly of PHD, as vice president of performance marketing; and Melissa Andraos, formerly of RPA, as senior vice president of media strategy.

Revenue:

$10.1 million in 2023, which is 53% growth from 2022.

DEI:

The agency employs 36% people of color, 51% women and 14% LGBTQ+. Exverus Media earned its place on the LA Times’ Top Rated Workplaces in Southern California list for 2023, based on anonymous employee satisfaction surveys. In addition, the agency runs its own custom trade desks, which allow it to prioritize and segment diverse suppliers into its clients’ media mixes.

Focused on challenger brands

Founder Bill Durrant was a media specialist in the agency world with OMD and ZenithOptimedia when he caught the entrepreneurial bug. Within a month of a former client moving to Clif Bar, Durrant and partner Jack Win won the brand’s media account. Adding a third partner, Talia Arnold, and partnering with CAA Marketing, they started taking on multiple clients in 2014. Ultimately, the trio decided in 2016 to make Exverus Media a full-service agency.

Durrant’s inspiration for the name came as a response to the untrusting agency-brand relationships due to financial irregularities, lack of transparency and kickback scandals of that era. This presented a huge opportunity to bring truth to its partnerships, concentrating on brands that weren’t spending hundreds of millions per year.

“What we really saw was this trend toward real democratization of information and scalability in organizations, and suddenly, you could form a credible media agency that could service brands spending seven or eight figures per year in media, and you could do that without having to hire banks and banks and rows and rows of TV buyers,” Durrant told ADWEEK.

Instead of TV buyers, Exverus looks to smart technology partners to maximize client dollars and negotiate the best media buys to help these challenger brands compete. It operates under the motto, “Efficiency, effectiveness and authenticity,” to champion its clients.

“In an age of performance media, we continue to emphasize strategy as a differentiating point, because the right strategy drives greater effectiveness,” said Durrant, adding that having effective AI measurement is key to growing a brand.

As such, Exverus works with AI-based partners, including Keen, that do sales modeling and measurement at a cost that doesn’t require a huge spend by the brand.

With limited client budgets, Exverus makes sure campaigns are grounded in solid outcomes, planning backward and resolving the tension points between what the brand needs to achieve and what the consumer wants from a particular product or service. The agency then finds the right media channels to resolve that tension point.

In addition, Exverus customizes its datasets for each client, updating its partners to best suit client needs.

“We’re able to customize the data partners for each brand and product. For example, for Premier Protein, one of our top data partners is Amazon, because they do 40-plus percent of their sales through Amazon,” said Arnold.

Exverus clients appreciate the customization and personalized attention they get from the agency, as is evidenced by brand Stella & Chewy’s, a raw pet food company that found Exverus because it could help the brand punch above its weight in the crowded pet food market.

“They have the years of experience, but they also are incredibly nimble and are able to be reactive in the moment and adjust to suit our needs in a really thoughtful way,” Betsy Radue, senior director, media, PR and digital marketing for Stella & Chewy’s, told ADWEEK.

Adding creative to media

Because Exverus is a smaller agency that works with brands that have limited budgets, it needs to bring creative solutions to the table to help promote clients. For Stella & Chewy’s, that meant finding a way to drive people to the many independent pet stores where its food is sold. Exverus came up with “America’s Next Top Petfluencer,” which engaged consumers and raised the brand’s profile (see “Key Campaigns” box).

“They did a tight activation for us with a tight budget, and it leveraged a key insight in a really thoughtful way. So that was a prime example of them being creative,” said Radue.

Cornille added that the Exverus team is extremely proactive, challenging the brand and ensuring it has the best media plans.

“They are key to ensuring our integrated agency planning process is moving in the right direction, providing rationale and follow-ups at the right level for understanding and sell-through,” said Cornille.

Exverus is successful on the creative media front because it has a mandate that what it does for clients must break through and be newsworthy.

“It can’t just be an impression. It has to be an experience that changes consumers’ perception in a new way through the type of media placement,” said Arnold.

Exverus Media helps its clients balance their short-term performance goals with long-term brand-building. And for that, it is a media agency to watch as it continues to scale.

SEPARATE BOXES

Key Campaigns

Stella & Chewy’s

The rising pet food brand looked to Exverus to boost its presence and support local pet stores as well as celebrate the close relationships people have with their pets. The agency created a user-generated content contest, “America’s Next Top Petfluencer.” The shop owners encouraged customers to scan a QR code and upload their favorite pet pic to social media with the #Petfluencer hashtag. One lucky pet won a professional photo shoot, their furry face on a Stella & Chewy’s billboard and a year’s worth of free food. Exverus used targeted, mobile-rich media and click-to-map functionality around stores to drive pet parents to visit. Influencer organic posts boosted during the competition helped reach a 33% lift in in-store traffic, two times the contest page traffic and 3.4 times efficiency.

New Belgium Brewing Co.

Exverus spearheads the omnichannel “Live Rangerously” campaign for the brewery’s Voodoo Ranger IPAs, appealing to a fun-loving Gen Z/millennial demographic. New Belgium is a certified B Corp, and the entire operation is committed to being carbon neutral by 2030. With futuristic animations crafted by creative agency Fact & Fiction, Voodoo Ranger Juice Force is the top share-gaining brand in the craft beer industry this year by far, according to Circana. Year over year, Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA has increased sales by 13.1%, amassing a total of $117.3 million in sales by the end of the observation period.

Kum & Go





Exverus continued its partnership with Midwestern convenience store chain Kum & Go, elevating its “Fresh Foods” mission with digital app technology and a popular online presence. Exverus combined OOH billboards, linear TV, CTV, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and radio spots to get people in the door. As a result, “Fresh Foods” saw the largest boosts in ad recall (17.7% lift) and action intent (5.5% lift) of any Kum & Go campaign ever. Influencer-style ads on Meta and TikTok made noncustomers 56% more likely to visit stores after being exposed to one of the ads.