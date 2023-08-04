Adnatomy: How Upwork Created a Zombie CEO for Its Musical Campaign

Freelancing platform Upwork started out as Elance-oDesk in 2013, but it took a dead CEO to bring the company to the forefront of the talent marketplace economy. The campaign, “This is How We Work Now,” by agency Alto, features a dead-but-resurrected CEO, Jack, who sings to his employees to shake it up and make up new ways of working that involve hiring the best talent from Upwork, rather than sticking to the tired old ways.