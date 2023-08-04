Adnatomy: How Upwork Created a Zombie CEO for Its Musical Campaign

Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
Freelancing platform Upwork started out as Elance-oDesk in 2013, but it took a dead CEO to bring the company to the forefront of the talent marketplace economy. The campaign, “This is How We Work Now,” by agency Alto, features a dead-but-resurrected CEO, Jack, who sings to his employees to shake it up and make up new ways of working that involve hiring the best talent from Upwork, rather than sticking to the tired old ways.
The epic ad, and its many iterations, raised the profile of the company in a big way—in the six months following the campaign’s launch—unaided awareness grew...