Accenture Song Hires New Netherlands and Metaverse Leads

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Accenture Song has made two senior executive hires in Europe: Patritia Pahladsingh was named as CEO and managing director of Accenture Song in The Netherlands, and Magic Leap’s James Temple joins as its global metaverse lead.

Pahladsingh joined from TBWA\Neboko, where she was managing director, having spent 17 years within the Amsterdam-based creative agency.

She began the role on Feb. 1 with the goal of using creative solutions to transform businesses, and will serve on Accenture’s Dutch leadership team.

“With all the technological, social and sustainable developments, both our clients and ourselves will face more challenges than ever in the coming years. This requires bringing together different specialties, such as state-of-the-art technology, data and creativity,” said Nicole van Det, country managing director of Accenture Netherlands.

“With her impressive track record within the creative industry as well as the drive to deliver the very best work for clients, we are confident that under Patritia’s leadership, Accenture Song Netherlands will further develop as a top player in the Dutch market,” she added.

TBWA has not disclosed who will run the agency following Pahladsingh’s departure.

Meanwhile, Temple, who was the chief design officer of augmented reality technology company Magic Leap, will join Accenture Song to lead its virtual experience development as global metaverse lead.

Based in London, Temple will also co-lead Accenture’s Metaverse Continuum Business Group (MCBG) alongside David Treat. They’re tasked with growing, integrating and scaling the metaverse offering globally, working alongside Emma Cochrane and Patrick Kennedy.

He joined the tech startup from R\GA in 2018. Half of the company was acquired in December by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund in a deal valued at about $450 million.

He takes on the role from Mark Curtis, who will now lead Accenture Song’s global sustainability studio.

In a statement, CEO and chairman David Droga described Temple as having “been at the forefront of some incredibly groundbreaking tech advancements.”

He added: “The opportunity to make an impact on our clients’ business and society are endless here at Accenture Song, and I’m thrilled James is joining our family, and grateful for Mark’s deep contributions to both MCBG and our sustainability practice.”