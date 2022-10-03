Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in.
Over the past few years, it’s nearly impossible to sit in an agency pitch prep meeting without someone attributing the never-ending pitchapalooza to the revolving door for today’s CMO. For those of us who have experienced its disruptive impact firsthand, it has become a powerful guiding KPI for measuring client stability and health.