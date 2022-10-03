Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio , the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in .

Over the past few years, it’s nearly impossible to sit in an agency pitch prep meeting without someone attributing the never-ending pitchapalooza to the revolving door for today’s CMO. For those of us who have experienced its disruptive impact firsthand, it has become a powerful guiding KPI for measuring client stability and health.