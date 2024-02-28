A Ukrainian Agency Looks Back on 2 Years of War Through a Creative Lens

Experience ADWEEK House at Cannes , June 16-19. We’re celebrating 45 years of reporting with Now and Next—a creative opportunity for brands to define who they are and their future in the industry. Register .

Nobody ever gets used to war. Watching your country go from a peaceful place to one of destruction and death is devastating. But those from Ukraine know that life goes on, even if it means standing up for what is right in the face of extreme adversity.

The staff at Bickerstaff.734 has remained focused and defiant in the face of Russia’s ongoing invasion of their country. Last year, the agency talked with ADWEEK about what life was like one year into the invasion. The stories ranged from bleak (having to work from a bomb shelter) to inspirational (numerous pro-Ukrainian campaigns).

Unfortunately, one year later, the fighting shows no signs of stopping as the Russian regime continues to wage an unlawful war against its neighbor.

Veronika Selega, CEO at Bickerstaff.734, talked with ADWEEK about the state of the agency and how it continues to put out creative campaigns to help inspire its countrypeople, as well as doing work for clients that continues the agency’s drive to create smart campaigns that boast “Ukrainian creativity.”

The agency, which has offices in Kyiv and Portugal, has plans to survive and thrive in the years to come, as well as to enter the U.S. market in the next two years.

Q: What does this two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion mean to you and your agency?

A: Everything around us has changed, but our unity has only gained strength. We have grown from 15 people last year to 26 today. We have a lot of work—meaningful work in Ukraine and all over the world. War is a big challenge for everyone, and that is why we have made our choice—to continue to do our best and stay strong, together.

Q: How do you stay strong and focused as the invasion continues?

A: Every human can adapt to unusual circumstances, especially if it is known what the goal is. We love our country, respect our history and cannot imagine the future without our sovereignty. It means that we will do what we do best. War needs every person to be focused. If you can’t, it means that you lose fast. We don’t have an option to lose.



Q: What does it mean to create campaigns that make a difference to your country’s people, as well as your clients, to help keep hope alive?

A: The Ukrainian market has changed a lot. It is hard to imagine a modern client who is not thinking of the social impact. So, classy advertising is not profitable for our market now. That’s interesting because even in classical retail, developers need a social impact. It’s cool, and we love it because it has the potential to develop not only conservative clients, but the whole country in general.

For example, for our recent project, “Genocide Speech Monitor,” we created an AI (artificial intelligence) tool to monitor and detect genocide in the public rhetoric of world leaders. First, it helps to understand the mistakes of the past, and second, to prevent them in the present and future.

Campaign note: The Ukrainian Institute and Bickerstaff.734 developed a project for monitoring genocidal rhetoric called the Genocide Speech Monitor. The tool facilitates the assessment of public statements by leaders of various countries, focusing on their use of language that may advocate for, imply or warn of genocidal actions.

Every tragedy has its identifiable indicators. In the case of genocide, it’s the words of dictators and government officials that can indicate their future intentions.

“We can draw clear parallels between the rhetoric and actions of the Kremlin in 1932 and 1933 and today. This unpunished evil has returned to Ukraine. With this project, we urge other countries to pay attention to the statements of their leaders and the leaders of neighboring countries,” explained Mariia Kochurenko, strategist at Bickerstaff.734.



Q: What plans do you have for the future, and what are your hopes as an agency?

A: Our plan is very concrete: to survive, to increase professional expertise and to enter the U.S. market during the next two years. We have the first arrangements, so we are currently working on it. That’s exciting.



Q: Does your team still have a positive outlook, and are you able to use humor to get through every day?

A: Humor is a power. It was and it always is. You can’t even imagine how it was helpful, even during the first months of the war, to send jokes to each other and to be positive thinking instead of panicking and being afraid. So, an advertisement also needs to have a good sense of humor, but remember one important condition—to be appropriate here and now, taking into account all the context.



Q: How are your fellow Ukrainian agencies faring as the invasion continues?

A: We are in contact with our colleagues, and we are proud of our creative market. We continue all together to do a lot for our country, for donations and pro bono projects for the strategic national campaigns. We also continue to win world prizes and to be visible on the world stage.