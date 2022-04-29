9 of David Miami's Most Memorable Burger King Campaigns

Announcing Brandweek, live and in person, Sept. 12-16 in Miami, Fla. It's a cant-miss experience where you'll join the brightest minds and biggest names in brand marketing and advertising to explore promising trends, proven solutions and pressing challenges facing the industry. Join the movement now and lock in up to 70% off.
Burger King has decided to part ways with agency David after the fast-food chain named independent agency O’Keefe Reinhard & Paul as its creative agency of record for the U.S. market.