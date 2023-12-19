Agencies have multiple ways of wishing their employees, clients and communities a happy holiday season. From kind donations to humorous cards and inventive ways of giving, agencies everywhere put their own unique stamps on the holidays.

Adweek has gathered a few of these efforts, ranging from humorous to heartwarming and everything in-between. Of course, artificial intelligence is on everyone’s mind, as it was last year, so some shops decided to address the big elephant in the room with their own AI attempts. Enjoy, and happy holidays to everyone from all of us at Adweek.

Charitable giving

Zulu Alpha Kilo: “Donation Dodgers”

On the streets, most people dodge charity canvassers. Zulu Alpha Kilo made it worth the while of passersby to stop, giving them money just for being kind enough to talk with a canvasser. The point of the giving exercise was to tell people that kindness always pays, and the touching video displays that well. The video ends by saying that the Toronto-based agency, on behalf of its clients, partners and friends, made a generous donation to New York’s City Harvest, The Greater Vancouver Food Bank and the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto.

Havas Chicago: “The Donation Display”





Havas Chicago’s Donation Display at its headquarters. Havas Chicago

Havas Chicago partnered with nonprofit The Night Ministry to support unhoused Chicagoans. At first glance, the display mimics the traditional holiday shopping showcase, but upon closer inspection, it reveals a harsher reality, that over 68,000 are unhoused in the Windy City. The campaign invites everyone to give a gift that helps the city’s most vulnerable neighbors access vital resources. The display is situated at 36 E. Grand Ave. in Havas Chicago’s lobby.

PMG: “Can-struction”

PMG hosts an annual “Can-struction” competition across offices where teams are challenged to bring in donated canned goods and build something with them before they bring them over to the organizations. Dallas built a replica of Globe Life Park, London built Big Ben and Fort Worth created a museum.

Real Chemistry: “Hopefall”





Hopefall helps people through their cancer journeys. Real Chemistry

Cancer touches everyone, and agency Real Chemistry is using AI-inspired technology for a holiday activation, “Hopefall: A One-of-a-Kind Visualization of the Sound of Hope.” Inspired by the symbolism behind a patient ringing the hope bell, the Real Chemistry team created a way to immortalize this moment forever using Cymatics to create “soundflakes,” where users can leave inspirational messages of hope and anecdotes about their own journeys as either a patient or caregiver.

The Food Group: “Feast Your Eyes”





Feast Your Eyes AI-generated sweaters. The Food Group

“Feast Your Eyes” is a holiday sweater generator made from prompts by users to “knit” a sweater with their food tastes. In the spirit of holiday giving, The Food Group will donate 10 meals to Feeding America for every sweater submitted, with a goal of donating 50,000 meals this month.

Terri & Sandy: “12 Days of Vasectmas”

Terri & Sandy sees the right to a safe, legal abortion as a crucial aspect of women’s freedom and empowerment, so this year, the agency’s holiday message is dedicated to the men of the world, because they have the power to impact our reproductive rights with a simple snip. The agency partnered with Ooze House of Music on the project, and it made a holiday donation to Planned Parenthood.

AI for the holidays

Team One: “UnCringeMas”

While holiday caroling is a seasonal tradition, not every voice is fit for belting out a tune on pitch. Agency Team One has the solution. “UnCringeMas” is an AI harmonizer that allows users of all singing abilities to drop a pitch-perfect holiday song of their own. It was created in partnership with production studio PXP.

M Booth: “Holiday Cardi”





M Booth’s Holiday sweater generator. M Booth

The M Booth “Holiday Cardi” builds personalized digital holiday sweaters. Powered by AI, guests fill out personal prompts about food, drink and animals to get a uniquely designed sweater that captures each user’s seasonal favorites. Additionally, M Booth is taking the warmth that holiday sweaters bring in real life by donating to New York Cares to fund warm sweaters and coats for New Yorkers.

AKQA: “Fixmas”

AKQA celebrates renewal with Fixmas.gift, an environmentally conscious AI-powered, do-it-yourself assistant called Fixie, a one-stop solution for all things repair. The site hosts an array of guides and inspiration to empower people to prolong the lives of their belongings or purchase pre-owned items that need a little love and care. The AI repair bot is powered by iFixit and OpenAI.

Kettle: “Kai”





Kettle developed an AI program to help deliver gifts to its employees. Kettle

Kettle, which is part of the Code and Theory network, decided to add AI to its holiday gift exchange. Instead of a traditional white elephant gift exchange, the experience design team at Kettle leveraged AI to match everyone up with the gift they would love. Their designs took the shape of Kai—a gift-obsessed, neo-futuristic mouse that uses inputs offered by each employee.

Barrett Hofherr: “Genuine Human Connection”





Barrett Hofherr used AI to imagine its holiday card and things went a bit wrong. Barrett Hofherr

AI may be a powerful tool, but it’s a long way from replacing good people. Barrett Hofherr’s card features Midjourney’s not-so-successful attempt to replicate the agency’s partners, and reminds us that humans still reign supreme this holiday season.

Coyne PR: “(AI Holiday Tale)”

New Jersey agency Coyne PR made a film with a man acting as an AI prompt while agency execs try to input the right terms to fit each employee. The agency calls it merging the magic of human creativity with the wonders of AI.

Spreading holiday cheer

Brownstein: “Holiday Spirits”





Holiday spirit recipes by Brownstein. Brownstein

Philadelphia agency Brownstein is offering fun cocktail recipes with an advertising twist. Learn how to make everything from the Original Mad Man to the Under the Influencer and the FPO. Find the recipes here.

Crowley Webb: “Happy HolidAIs”





Crowley Webb’s holiday billboard in Buffalo. Crowley Webb

Buffalo, N.Y., agency Crowley Webb is speaking to residents for the third year in a row through its annual holiday “HolidAI” billboard, which appropriately leans into this year’s biggest trend. The billboard can be seen on Buffalo’s Interstate 190 before Smith Street.

Hart: “AdVenting”

Agency Hart wants people to share how they really feel about advertising, essentially, to “Ad Vent.” This new spin on advent calendars finds the agency counting down to the holiday break by sharing Ad Vents on Instagram every weekday through Dec. 22. Anyone can submit via DM on Hart’s social channels.

Zambezi: “Holiday gift guide”





Zambezi’s gift guide is a shoppable online destination. Zambezi

Indie agency Zambezi helped promote the brands it works with by sending out a holiday gift guide that is easily clickable and shoppable. The gift options range from Taylor Made golf products to Atlantis Bahamas reservations, Jinx jerky, Solo Stove, Traeger Grills and more. Each item was carefully selected to represent the quality and uniqueness of Zambezi’s clients.

charlieuniformtango: “Slay Ride”

Dallas production house charlieuniformtango made a Christmas video featuring an all-women band and directing talent. The video is a nod to the music video style of the 1990s and the film Jawbreaker, a twisted tale of cruel high-school girls. All of the dialog for the video is pulled from Jawbreaker.

MP&F: Holiday film

Nashville agency MP&F made a video that shows Santa learning new skills in his offseason at an agency and trying to adapt his unique skills to a non-Christmas environment.

TrailerFarm: Retro gaming card

As a company working with clients in the gaming industry, TrailerFarm wanted to create a fun card combining its love of retro games and Christmas jumpers. The studio started by designing a physical card, which its in-house motion graphics team then animated. The short film shows Santa navigating his way to sending a festive message, fighting off a boss snowman in the process.