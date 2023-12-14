Achieving ‘Mainstream Green’ is key to a more sustainable economy. Read the new report on the CMO Sustainability Accelerator hub to learn more and take action.

It’s OK to be jealous in the ad industry. Seeing amazing work from other agencies can make any creative say “I wish I had done that,” and there’s nothing wrong with being a little covetous.

The Jealous List is back for another year, with a look at some of the best spots of 2023. We asked creatives from agencies big and small, independent and network, to give us feedback on campaigns that gave them a tinge of jealousy.

Unsurprisingly, the marketing juggernaut that was the Barbie movie, which updated a beloved character and made her human, inspired the most jealousy. But those interviewed also came up with some interesting campaigns that may not have been seen by mass audiences, so take a look and see if these efforts make you a bit green-eyed.

Check out editions of The Jealous List from prior years: 2022 | 2021 | 2020 | 2019 | 2018

Barbie | Mattel and other brands, multiple agencies and in-house

Barbie was everywhere in 2023, and several creatives lauded the massive marketing efforts behind both the movie and the Mattel doll.

Jaime Robinson, co-founder and CCO, Joan

The best ad of 2023—or even the last decade—was the Barbie movie. What a powerful piece of filmmaking. I laughed, I cried. But also, a powerful piece of marketing. My teenagers are way too old for Barbie, but were arguing on the way home about which of the new dolls they wanted to buy. And I’ve seen “I Am Kenough” hoodies on grown men on the streets of NYC.

And by the way, this doesn’t even take into consideration the total mega machine of collabs and partner promos, from Cold Stone Creamery to Airbnb to Crocs. Honestly, I’ve never so enjoyed watching a two-hour ad. The secret? It didn’t try to hide what it was, and still delivered enough emotion and silliness to make it abso-freakin’-lutely delightful.

Kelly Conkright, founder, The Brand Terminal

The year the world turned pink. The campaign launch for the Barbie movie was so ubiquitous that I bet you will be able to recount who you saw it with and what you were wearing many years from now. Or at least Instagram can tell you by aggregating the AI-powered selfies that allowed consumers to create personalized versions of the movie poster.

The best brands influence culture, and Warner Bros. and Mattel nailed this by merging entertainment, brand and experiences, even creating a Malibu Barbie DreamHouse with Airbnb. But the real ending is Greta Gerwig becoming the highest grossing U.S. female director of all time. That is Barbie-core at its best.

Ellie Lloyd, executive creative director, Glow

I cannot not give my jealous shout-out over to the Barbie movie. Hands down it took over 2023 and made sure it was everywhere. As an agency that works closely in the entertainment space and a huge fan of the movie, I was thoroughly impressed and fangirling over all the marketing initiatives. My personal favorite was the brand partnership with Airbnb’s Malibu Barbie DreamHouse [that agency Verb created].

Taylor Swift | Eras Tour

Jeff Benjamin, chief creative officer, Tombras

The clear winner of campaign of the year goes to Taylor Swift. She simultaneously got back to her roots by remastering her old stuff, then brought the hammer down with the Eras Tour, putting the TS brand into that rarefied air. We bow down.

Heinz | ‘Ketchup Fraud’ by Rethink

Checha Agost Carreno, ecd, Founders Agency

Such a great observation. Or strong insight. Call it however you like. This campaign shows the power of truth, the guts and the cleverness to make this happen. I can imagine many clients rejecting this campaign for many reasons. That’s why we should celebrate this as an industry. Because this idea is the perfect example of how you can keep building a relevant brand like Heinz and a unique product like ketchup.

Shanky Das, co-founder & CCO, Tilt

It’s not often that a brand takes on this sort of subject matter so publicly. To their credit, Heinz did, and they did so in a way that will make you ponder whether the ketchup you just grabbed at the local deli is, in fact, Heinz. Because that’s what it should be, right? Actually, according to Heinz, it probably is.

Kia | ‘Binky Dad’ by David & Goliath

Erin Allsman, president, Brownstein

Kia’s “Binky Dad” by David & Goliath struck a chord with me because of the universal truth of the insight and the nuance of the execution. Every parent can identify with that moment: Panic sets in and all potential enjoyment of the vacation sits in the balance. It can feel like the world stops and all eyes are on you until you soothe that child, which they played into with the social media and news integrations.

Beyond the fun story, the product looks and performs beautifully, and they did a terrific job of casting and location relative to Kia’s ambitions of elevating their SUV and crossover lines as an affordable luxury for young families. Plus, the nod to Rocky was an added bonus for this Philly girl.

Hilton Hotels | ‘The Ad You Stay In’ by TBWA\Chiat\Day NY

@hilton Unexpected & amazing things can happen when you stay, and we want you to stay with us for 10 minutes. Yup, we made a 10-minute TikTok AND we’re giving away 10M Hilton Honors Points + more. #HiltonStayFor10 #HiltonForTheStay ♬ Hilton’s 10-Minute Stay – Hilton

Katie Keating, founding partner, co-CCO, Fancy LLC

For me, it’s the writing. I cracked up. Plus, in a world where all we want to do is click Skip Ad, giving people a reason to stick around for 10 minutes (and entertaining them while they do it) is everything.

Ikea | ‘Life Is Not an Ikea Catalogue’ by Try Oslo

David Stevenson, founder and CEO, Two by Four

Self-effacing humor is great because it helps an audience empathize in a “we’ve all been there” kind of way. Good comedians do it all the time, but you almost never see it from brands. But when a brand gets real and reflects how their products truly show up in our lives, it can be quite impactful. This Ikea work is all that and a bucket of puke—literally. Selling your furniture by showing a mom lying on it while puking out whatever sick she has, all while still having to watch her sweet little girl—well, it does not get more relatable than that. I really wish I had written these spots.

Subaru | ‘A Beautiful Silence’ by Carmichael Lynch

Todd Triplett, svp, global executive creative director, Known

As a father, specifically a Black dad, Subaru’s “A Beautiful Silence” spoke to me more than anything else I’ve seen this year. Not only was the story expertly told, but the use of sound design was refreshing and engaging. It literally stopped me in my tracks and pulled me in.

Working in partnership with the National Park Foundation, we are seeking to expand overall support for our Parks, while redefining who they are for. This spot achieved all of that and more, while reinforcing the spirit of the Subaru brand. I realize that this might be a somewhat “quieter” spot than others might choose, but for me, yes… I wish that I had a hand in crafting this one. Well done.

Delta | ‘Window Seat Shop’ by Wieden+Kennedy





Delta’s The Window Seat Shop design.

Jolene Delisle, founder and head of creative at The Working Assembly

I can’t get over Delta’s Window Seat Shop, executed in partnership with Wieden+Kennedy, and wish we had done it. My favorite types of projects give customers utility and something of value; this one falls squarely into that category. It makes sense for the brand, doesn’t feel like an advertisement, and is memorable, all factors that drive natural engagement. Plus, it’s really a nicely designed experience and website—and a brilliant throwback to the glory days of SkyMall.

Apple | ‘Fuzzy Feelings’ by TBWA\Media Arts Lab

Jeremy Wirth, group creative director, Anomaly LA

I’m a sucker for the holidays, and while so many brands put out holiday work year after year, only a few really manage to do it right. It’s a crowded landscape filled with tropes and cheesiness, but when a brand finds a way to break through in an authentic way, it truly stands out.

Stop motion was a bold choice. It’s a 100-year-old low-fi visual language that doesn’t shine nor look like the latest 4k HDR OLED technology, but it’s an imperfect style that feels truly human. The animation paired with the live action works magically. There is no artifice, it’s simple, it’s charming, and it just works in not just telling a human story but showcasing how the brand plays a part in that. I’d need an entire other article to talk about the music. This work truly felt like a labor of love and more importantly, it made me feel something.

Apple | ‘RIP Leon’ (in-house)

Brian Siedband, co-founder and co-CCO, Quality Meats

I’d like to hope “RIP Leon” is the ad we’d have made if we had this brief. It does everything we set out to do with our work: highly entertaining storytelling that puts the product at the center, dramatizing its benefit in the ultimate way (unsending a text about death is pretty high stakes). And then crafting it to the highest level. Which they did in spades, with weird music, a lizard and an amazing looking fella. The combo alone of that guy and a lizard are worthy of an episodic dramedy on Hulu or whatever.

Puma/Noah | ‘Winning Streak’ by Champagne

Jonathan Schoenberg, executive creative director/partner, TDA Boulder

The ad I am most jealous of this year is so cool and did not get that much attention. I love the Noah X Puma collab spot. The spot is Euro-cool, so I am going to try not to say too much about it because that would be not so cool. Cool is effortless, or at least appears that way. I called Brian Billow, who directed it. He was laughing because the agency (Champagne) took its time choosing him and approving the spot the way he hoped to shoot it. But when they pulled the trigger, it was all love and you can feel it.

Vow | ‘Mammoth Meatball‘ by Wunderman Thompson Benelux

Joel Kaplan, executive creative director, VCCP US

I admit it, I want to eat an extinct animal. A mammoth meatball specifically. Will it taste good? I don’t know, but ever since I read a Smithsonian article about how the food company Vow generated a meatball from mammoth DNA, my mouth has been ready. That’s the definition of an effective campaign, not only does it get you craving a product, it has you reading about it in very un-addy locations. At a time when climate change messaging is being ignored at best, and disbelieved at worst, “Mammoth Meatball” found a whole new way to get people talking and exploring the issue.

McDonald’s | ‘Grimace’s Birthday’ by Wieden+Kennedy New York

Jonathan Fernandez, associate creative director, Luquire

If I had to, I’d lay all my poker chips on the “Grimace’s Birthday” campaign from McDonald’s. I was such a fan for the nostalgia and had grown up loving McDonald’s. But then the viral factor of the Grimace Shake TikTok trend… it would have been so fun to see and follow-up on the internet’s reaction to the greatest commercial character of all time. Was it summer 2023 if you didn’t have a Grimace shake?

The Farmer’s Dog | ‘Forever’ by Steam, Sanctuary

Sam Houle, creative director, Siegel+Gale

“Forever” by The Farmer’s Dog is a simple story executed oh so brilliantly. From the first second to the last, this spot pulls at the heartstrings of every dog owner. The first Super Bowl ad from the pet brand taps into one of the purest promises we, as dog parents, make to our pets, “I’ll always take care of you.” Seeing little Ava make that exact promise to her sweet chocolate lab puppy, Bear, instantly gives you a lump in the back of your throat.

As you try to resist welling up even more, the music, impactful voiceover and artful cinematography come together in the most human and pure way. And if you are not crying by that point, the simple camera shift in perspective of seeing life through Bear’s aging eyes will surely do you in as Ava makes one final promise to love him forever.

Walmart | ‘Mean Girls’ by Publicis Groupe (Fallon, Publicis NY, The Community, Contender, Digitas)

Maria D’Amato, executive creative director, GSD&M

Nothing made me more jealous this year than seeing the cast of Mean Girls reunite for Walmart. The references went deep, as did the cameos. I think the teams behind this work may have actually made fetch happen, and for that, I will be forever jealous.

Makro | ‘Life Extending Stickers’ by Grey Colombia





Makro’s ‘Life Extending Stickers’

Angélica Galvis, vp head of art and design, VMLY&R Commerce

It is just a simple sticker, but this idea showcases how brands can create new customer habits and ideas using consumer insights. It exemplifies the perfect harmony of form and function in design, demonstrating how simplicity can inspire creativity. The concept from the Dutch-owned cash-and-carry wholesaler and Grey Colombia created stickers featuring recipe suggestions crafted to the degree of ripeness of fruits and vegetables.

Hoka | ‘Fly Human Fly’ by Anomaly

Joey Hunter, CCO, Entropico

As a lifelong lover and hater of running, Anomaly’s “Fly Human Fly” film for Hoka was a huge source of inspiration for me this year. An infinitely simple idea paired with incredibly ambitious technical production makes me want to go for a run, then sit down and try to make a great ad. Above all it’s just really fun.

Orange | ‘The Bleues’ Highlights’ by Marcel Paris

Atit Shah, chief creative officer, Digitas NA

In an age of dystopian deepfake AI terror (well warranted, by the way) comes a beautiful glimmer of hope in service of the beautiful game. I love how powerfully this idea illuminates the gender bias of fandom, how elegantly woven in the tech is, how at the breakneck speed of sport our worldview changes. Epic work.

Chipotle | ‘Napkin Holder’





Chipotle developed a napkin holder for the car for those who just can’t get enough napkins.

Patrick Holly, vp, creative, Upwork

I want to focus on a much smaller but ingenious move from Chipotle for my 2024 selection. This work is a perfect mix of cultural listening met with a bold brand leaning in to champion its fans. The folks at Chipotle noticed a social trend of customers taking handfuls of the restaurant’s napkins to replenish their car’s napkin supply. Rather than instituting something silly like a “one napkin per customer” rule, the brand decided to get in on the joke and make their own branded napkin holder that attaches to your car’s visor.

This simple move garnered a wave of press that, no doubt, far outshot what looks to be a pretty low-cost execution. It’s this kind of work that reminds you excellent creativity works no matter the budget. Bravo.

Pinterest | ‘Pinterest Presents‘ by Mint

Harry Hunter, global managing director, Entropico

A show about shows. For anything you make, you should always be asking yourself who is watching this shit and why they should pay attention. If your audience is marketers, then you most definitely should be (early and often).

Mint’s take on the upfronts category for Pinterest goes further than most, not in scale or the number of song-and-dance numbers from celebrities, but in impact and watchability. It recruits proper funny people with a proper script and well-timed narrative to get the message out, blending comedy set pieces with appearances from the people behind the brand itself talking to their audience.

It’s clever, self-aware and knowingly entertaining. A considered and intelligent choice in an understandably risk-averse but very essential category.