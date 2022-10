Which social media strategies are winning long-term loyalty and how can your brand build memorable and shoppable moments in the space? Find out at, 7–9 Nov. in London. Virtual passes also available.

WhatsApp expanded upon the “Doubt Delivered” consumer marketing campaign it kicked off in January to warn people about the dangers of unencrypted texts with “A New Era of Privacy,” a new campaign that debuted in the U.S. Monday.