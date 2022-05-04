Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
Media holding company Wave Sports+Entertainment, home to social-first sports media channels like Buckets and Jukes, is set to showcase its approach to sports content on Thursday at IAB’s NewFronts, plus how it spurs growth across platforms for its brands.