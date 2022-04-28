Related Articles
joanna gaines concentrating very hard
TV Upfronts

Magnolia Network Rolls Out Prestige Spots in Ad Model Shift

By Bill Bradley

CMO Moves

Magnolia Bakery’s CMO on Maintaining Familiarity While Evolving the Brand

By Matt Kerbel

Five AAPI creatives against a yellow and green floral background
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

A New Profile Series Honors AAPI Creative Talent Across Marketing

By Shannon Miller

Augmented Reality

Pixy Dust: Snap Introduces a Flying Camera at Its Snap Partner Summit

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Connected TV Enables Effective Audience-First Advertising

Maximize the Value of First-Party Data for Today and Tomorrow

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision

Stop Talking at Consumers and Start Listening to Them

By Tim Glomb, VP Content and Data, Cheetah Digital

Why Creative Engagement Data Is a Top Insight Into Consumer Intelligence

By Oz Etzioni, CEO, Clinch