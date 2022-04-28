Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
In light of afrobeat artist Burna Boy making history today as the first Nigerian to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden, Twitter has unveiled the #AfricaToTheWorld hashmoji to spotlight African influencers and voices who impact their community.