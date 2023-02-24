Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

TikTok users can control whether or not others can use their videos to create stickers.

Our guide will show you how to change who can use your TikTok videos to create stickers.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the TikTok app on iOS.

Step 1: On your TikTok profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings and privacy.”

Step 3: Tap “Privacy.”

Step 4: Under the “Interactions” section, tap “Stickers.”

Step 5: Tap “Everyone,” “Followers that you follow back” or “Only me,” depending on your preference.