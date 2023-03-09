Learn how to harness the rising influence of the creator economy with marketing insights from brands including McDonald's , Bombas and Duolingo at Social Media Week, May 16–18 . Register now to save 30%.

Snapchat allows users to explore a wide variety of augmented reality (AR) lenses created by other Snapchat users. Users can search for lenses by typing text queries, and they can also search for lenses using their voice via the mobile application’s “Voice Scan” feature. For instance, a user could say the word “makeup” to see lenses that make it appear as though they’re wearing makeup on the app’s camera screen.

Our guide will show you how to use the Voice Scan feature to search for AR lenses in the Snapchat mobile app.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Snapchat app on iOS.

Step 1: On Snapchat’s camera screen, tap the magnifying glass icon at the bottom of the screen.

Step 2: Tap the microphone icon at the far-right end of the search bar at the top of the screen.

Step 3: Say your search query out loud so that the app can “hear” you. The word(s) the app “hears” will appear at the bottom of the screen.

From there, the app will search for matching lenses and show you the search results at the bottom of the Snapchat camera screen. You can swipe from right to left on these search results to preview each lens that matches your search query. Once you select a lens, you can create a Snap directly on this screen.