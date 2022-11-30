New Balance tapped Snap Inc.’s augmented reality technology and voiceML speech recognition technology to recommend the right accessories, apparel and footwear as gifts for people Snapchatters perceive as Explorers, Homebodies, Runners or Style Seekers.

The two companies combined on the Holiday Gifting Concierge lens, which will be available through Dec. 31, via Lens Carousel or the Snapcode below, for Android and iOS users in the U.S.

New Balance/Snap Inc.

In selfie mode, the lens will prompt Snapchatters to answer questions about the person they are shopping for, and voiceML will help them use their own voice and answers in matching them with gift ideas for family, friends or themselves.

In world view, after the questions above are answered, product recommendations are unveiled in a unique unboxing experience.

Snap head of U.S. verticals Sharon Silverstein said in a statement, “Consumers continue to shop online and, more important, on their devices, so we know they are hungry for fun and useful touchpoints for holiday shopping. With over 90% of Generation Z interested in using AR for shopping, a lot of our retail partners are leaning into AR and tapping into the coveted Snapchat audience. Partners like New Balance are taking innovative new approaches to engage Snapchatters with experiences like the Holiday Gifting Concierge, bringing them a more delightful way to receive gift recommendations and discover products.”