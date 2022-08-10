How New Balance Became a Legacy Disruptor 

Since hitting the scene in 1906, New Balance has always had a desire to innovate, challenge the status quo and constantly reinvent itself. Addressing and embracing that challenge is now a core ingredient of the 116-year-old company’s success. This includes adding superstar rapper Jack Harlow to the brand’s roster of ambassadors, as well as experiments with cryptocurrency, blockchain, and the metaverse. Chris Davis, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of merchandising at New Balance, stopped by Adweek’s Commerce Week to share his insights on calculated risk-taking and how it keeps the legacy standing against the test of time.