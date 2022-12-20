Meta rolled out Advantage+ shopping campaigns for e-commerce and retail advertisers in August. Now, the artificial intelligence-powered ad solution has shown enough promise in its first few months for the company to extend it to verticals, such as consumer packaged goods, entertainment, media and technology.

The thinking behind Advantage+ shopping campaigns is to leverage AI and automation to simplify the campaign creation process, helping advertisers deliver more relevant ads to the people who are most likely to convert.

Once an advertiser chooses the country, daily budgets and objective, Meta’s AI systems pool audiences, budgets and creative assets into a single campaign and automatically select and validate the most effective creative asset for people most likely to make a purchase.

“We’re really pleased with the progress we’ve made, which has been shown in earnings and praise from advertisers,” Meta chief business officer Marne Levine told Adweek, adding that Advantage+ shopping campaigns slash the number of decisions a marketer has to make from 11 to two. “More people are using our applications than ever before, and our industry-leading AI is powering the ability to connect businesses with the right customers, along with tools to help businesses close the loop on the site. It’s an incredible flywheel that I see as our superpower.”

Aiding return on ad spend

Meta recently conducted a test with 31 advertisers, and it saw an average 17% improvement in cost per acquisition and a 32% jump in return on ad spend (ROAS) compared with campaigns not using Advantage+ shopping campaigns.

“This holiday season, some retailers are dealing with excess inventory, and inflation is causing consumers to be more price-conscious across the board, pulling back on discretionary spending,” Levine said. “Retailers are highlighting steep discounts and deals during the holiday season.”

Apparel and accessories brand Hollister tested Advantage+ shopping campaigns in September, across its website and in-store to measure omnichannel outcomes, and the 17% improvement in ROAS and 9% lower cost per purchase prompted the company to allocate a majority of its lower-funnel investment for Cyber Five—the period from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday—to the ad option.

At-home rowing experience provider Hydrow dedicated more than one-half of its November investment in Meta to Advantage+ shopping campaigns, resulting in 55% lower cost per purchase for prospecting compared with Black Friday 2021.

Advantage+ shopping campaigns accounted for roughly 40% of total spend during Black Friday and Cyber Monday for men’s apparel line True Classic, and the ROAS for that effort was 25.6% higher than its second- and third-highest existing campaigns.

True Classic President Ben Yahalom told Adweek the company started out with a site on e-commerce platform Shopify, eventually turning to Shops on Facebook and Instagram and a presence on commerce giant Amazon before opening its first brick-and-mortar locations in Chicago and Tysons Corner, Va.

While direct mail, Google, podcasts, television, TikTok and YouTube are part of its marketing mix, “This company was born on Meta,” Yahalom said. “Had Meta not been around, True Classic would not have been able to scale to the level it has.”

Meta normally accounts for roughly one-half of True Classic’s paid marketing mix, but the retailer bumps that up to 80% to 85% of its budget during Cyber Five.

“We’re not playing favorites,” Yahalom said. “This is fully performance-driven. No other channel can scale for us unless you don’t care about efficiency.”

Wolverine, which has been making work boots and work shoes for nearly 140 years, tested Advantage+ shopping campaigns in the run-up to the holiday shopping season, seeing 38% lower cost per purchase and 57% higher ROAS.

Those results led Wolverine to devote its entire ad spend on Meta for Black Friday and Cyber Monday to Advantage+ shopping campaigns, and its CPMs (cost per thousand impressions) were down 55% year over year.

Privacy features and frictionless shopping

Looking to 2023, Yahalom told Adweek he would like to see privacy-enhancing solutions and signal-enhancing tools to help overcome recent challenges such as Apple’s privacy measures and the phasing out of third-party cookies.

“When Facebook gets to a place where its Shops are at feature parity with the largest e-commerce businesses, like Shopify, it can become really, really powerful,” he said. “Retailers can build the entire site on the platform, and people don’t need to leave—it’s very frictionless.”

Yahalom would also like to see more tools to make it easier for marketers to discover influencers and cut deals directly on the platform.

“The next half will be about fine-tuning our product,” said Levine. “The macroeconomic environment has been uncertain. Time is money.”