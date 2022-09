Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Instagram has a new chat theme inspired by CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 video game. When someone activates this chat theme in a conversation in the Instagram application, the conversation will be updated with a background showing a picture of a futuristic city.