Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Instagram allows users to search for specific messages in conversations, rather than requiring them to scroll through their message history to find something that was previously said.

Our guide will show you how to search for messages in chats in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: Open the conversation containing the message(s) you want to find and tap the conversation name at the top of the screen.

Step 2: Under the “More actions” section, tap “Search in conversation.”

Step 3: Type your search query in the search bar that appears on the screen. Note: On iOS, you can tap the “Search” button in the bottom-right corner of your device’s keyboard to perform your search after you’ve typed your query.

From there, you’ll see a list of search results that match your query. If you tap a message in the search results, the app will take you back to the conversation where you can view the message in its original context.