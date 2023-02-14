Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.

Instagram allows users to mark topics they’re interested in in order to influence the suggested content they’ll see as they use the photo- and video-sharing platform. Users can flag interests in a variety of categories, such as “Pop Culture,” “Humor” and “Music.”

Our guide will show you how to manage your interests in the Instagram mobile application.

Note: These screenshots were captured in the Instagram app on iOS.

Step 1: On your Instagram profile, tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap “Settings.”

Step 3: Tap “Account.”

Step 4: Tap “Manage interests.”

Step 5: Tap each of the topics you’re interested in to influence the suggested content you’ll see going forward.