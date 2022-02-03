C3 is a web series that explores the relationship between culture and consumption and how it manifests within a community of like-minded people. The literature refers to these groups as cultures of consumption—sneakerheads, hackers, runners, cosplayers, DIYers, etc. Every episode, we will investigate a different culture of consumption with a guide/guest who self-identifies as a member of the community. Together, we will dive into the cultural characteristics that govern the collective and informs their shared consumption activity.