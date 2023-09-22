AI Watch: Weekly Updates on the Latest Generative AI News

Get up to speed on AI and all things tech at NexTech, November 14-15 in NYC (+ virtual). Hear from leaders at Roc Nation, Legitimate, Tracer and more. Save 20% now.
Adweek’s weekly AI roundup captures the latest news, regulatory proceedings and business developments revolving around generative AI.
Here’s what happened this week:
On the policy and legal front:
- U.K.’s competition watchdog, CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) has concluded its report on “responsible” generative AI and how people and businesses can stand to benefit from the use of the tech. This is comprised of seven principles to ensure consumer protection and market competition while using AI.
- Prominent authors including George R.R. Martin, John Grisham and Jonathan Franzen are suing OpenAI for copyright infringement, per The Washington Post. The authors allege that OpenAI’s ChatGPT copies their work without permission. They are seeking a permanent injunction and compensation for lost license fees. “At the heart of these algorithms is systematic theft on a mass scale,” the lawsuit states.
On the brand and tech side:
- Generative AI assistant comes to Wall Street: Financial firm Morgan Stanely unveiled AI @ Morgan Stanely Assistant, created with OpenAI’s software, which is ready for financial advisors and their support staff, according to CNBC. This tool supports finance advisors with rapid access to its vast database of approximately 100,000 research reports and documents. Advisors will need to prompt questions in complete sentences instead of relying on keywords.
- Estée Lauder Companies enters a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to find new generative AI use cases across its brand sites. This includes a better understanding of consumer sentiment, gaining real-time feedback to create relevant content, and extending its R&D efforts, among others. The cosmetic brand is building new generative AI business applications on Google Cloud’s AI platform, Vertex, to streamline business operations to drive down costs.
- TikTok is introducing new methods to label AI-generated content, the company announced in a blog post. Although the platform already contains guidelines that require creators to disclose when content is made using AI tools, the new feature will require creators to turn on the label feature. This way, people will know when photos or videos are made via AI software. The social media platform is also testing ways to automatically label AI-generated content. “This reminds me of when the FTC implemented the usage of #ad, it increased transparency for the industry,” said Thomas Ma, co-founder of TikTok creative marketing partner, Sapphire Studios. However, the AI labels “won’t make a significant impact [on brands]” said Ma, “because the label doesn’t change things other than having a big label that AI helped put together what is put out.”
- Amazon’s Alexa gets a generative AI facelift, the company announced at its annual Devices & Services event in Arlington, Virginia this week. Similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Alexa will soon be able to write messages and send them on people’s behalf. Citing an example, Amazon presented an invitation written by Alexa, inviting a friend to join a football game. The new feature called “Let’s chat” will be available for an early preview for existing Echo owners in the coming weeks, according to Amazon.