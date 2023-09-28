Get up to speed on AI and all things tech at NexTech , November 14-15 in NYC (+ virtual). Hear from leaders at Roc Nation, Legitimate, Tracer and more. Save 20% now .

Less than a year after its debut, Snap will discontinue its AR Enterprise Services (ARES) unit. Launched in March 2023, the ARES technology suite was designed to allow customers to bring Snap’s AR tech into their own apps, sites and stores.

In a note to employees, Snap CEO, Evan Spiegel, said, “After exploring our options over the past few months, it became clear that it would take significant incremental investment to grow our enterprise offering for retailers and we simply cannot make that investment at this time.”

As part of this shuttering, Spiegel said “approximately 170” Snap employees will be let go.

Spiegel continued, “Several things have changed since we first began pursuing our AR Enterprise strategy. First, we believed that we could primarily leverage our existing mobile AR technology. Over time, we also learned that we needed to invest incrementally to support web-based augmented reality, which is both technically complex and less-engaging for our customers.”

“Second, the advent of generative AI has made it easier for companies of all sizes to create try-on experiences for their customers and made it harder for us to differentiate our offering,” Spiegel continued.