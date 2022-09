Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.) .

Reddit said last week that it acquired audience contextualization company Spiketrap with the aim of improving the performance and relevance of ads on its platform through methods such as engagement prediction for auto bidding, quality scoring for ads and upleveled contextual targeting.